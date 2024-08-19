Moldova aims to procure 60 MW of solar in its first renewables auction. Successful investors will secure fixed price guarantees for power generated over periods of 15 years. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2025. Moldova's Ministry of Energy has officially launched its first renewables tender for the construction of up to 165 MW of solar and wind projects. The auction seeks to procure 60 MW of solar and 105 MW of wind, as outlined in plans first announced in January. Interested investors are allowed to submit multiple bids for different projects, but the proposed solar projects must ...

