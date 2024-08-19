The international awards program recognizes organizations leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors

Sigma, the first and only data analytics solution built natively for live query on cloud data, announced today it has been crowned a winner in The 2024 SaaS Awards program, in the category of "Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product." A long-established awards program spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognize excellence in SaaS solutions from around the globe.

"Sigma represents a cutting-edge solution in the evolving landscape of data ecosystems," said Mike Palmer, Sigma's CEO. "Sigma is designed to address the specific needs of modern enterprises and the speed with which we help our customers drive data-informed decision-making is unmatched. We are honored to have achieved this recognition and it's a testament to our outstanding team and their dedication to helping our customers extract the greatest value from their data."

"Sigma has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and is a more than deserving winner of the customer satisfaction award," said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. "The caliber of the finalists this year was particularly high, which is a testament to this wonderful achievement."

Alok Shankar, one of the leading judges for the 2024 SaaS awards, commended Sigma's effective use of leveraging its proprietary analytics solutions to manage and scale support operations, as well as the company's latest AI offerings of powerful AI and ML innovations from the data ecosystem into an intuitive interface that anyone can use.

"By being able to scale to trillions of records, Sigma's customers have been able to accelerate their adoption and execution," said Shankar. "They offer a great user community with engaged interaction with support teams and use their own products to improve customer service using dashboards and live data to monitor their CSAT score, and sub-1 minute response times. They recently augmented their offerings with AI Toolkit with forecasting and Copilot. The customer testimonials, overall posture, and the ability for customers to reach them, along with a robust, scalable, and adaptable SaaS product, make them stand out among the nominees this year in this SaaS Awards category."

Earlier this year, Sigma was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

For more information on Sigma and how it's changing the way organizations use data, visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma redefines business intelligence by enabling instant, in-depth data analysis on billions of records through an intuitive spreadsheet interface. Its write-back capability and comprehensive support system accelerate organizational growth and innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240819535137/en/

Contacts:

press@sigmacomputing.com