IntoValue, Inc: Sheila Savageau Joins the IntoValue Board of Directors

A national leader in direct to employer healthcare arrangements joins IntoValue Board

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / IntoValue, Inc, a trailblazing healthcare direct-to-employer enablement company, proudly announces the appointment of Sheila Savageau to its Board of Directors.





Sheila Savageau brings a wealth of experience to IntoValue, currently serving as the Director of Benefits and Rewards Operations at General Motors. Previously, Sheila held the role of Global Health and Well-being Leader, where she played a pivotal role in establishing and executing General Motors' healthcare strategy through innovative healthcare delivery models. Her advocacy for improving member experiences, driving engagement in healthcare systems, and enhancing healthcare quality for GM employees and their families has garnered widespread acclaim.

Notably, under Sheila's leadership, General Motors pioneered the strategy and delivery of the first value-based direct contract with Henry Ford Health System in 2019, marking a significant milestone in direct-to-employer partnerships. Sheila continues to spearhead value-based initiatives in various markets and remains an active member of prominent employer coalitions, including the National Alliance of Healthcare, Business Group on Health, Corporate Health Care Coalition, and the Economic Alliance of Michigan.

Commenting on Sheila's appointment, Dr. Marion Couch, CEO of IntoValue, expressed admiration, stating, "Sheila is a true pioneer in direct-to-employer partnerships, exemplified by her instrumental role in the successful GM - Henry Ford Health System contract. Her expertise and vision for a better healthcare system are invaluable assets to IntoValue, inspiring us every day."

In response to her appointment, Sheila Savageau expressed enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to join the IntoValue team as a founding Board member. Direct-to-employer arrangements hold immense potential in improving healthcare outcomes while reducing costs. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive positive change with IntoValue."

About IntoValue, Inc:

IntoValue, Inc, headquartered in Washington, DC, is a pioneering technology-enabled direct-to-employer enablement company. Committed to revolutionizing healthcare delivery, IntoValue partners directly with health systems and self-insured employers. The company's mission is to establish advanced primary care and regional centers of excellence programs, fostering improved employee health and community wellness. IntoValue empowers providers with a cutting-edge data analytics platform featuring predictive AI capabilities, fostering equitable data sharing between employers and providers.

