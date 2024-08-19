BlockQuarry Corp. Accelerates Growth with Strategic Shift to AI-Driven High-Performance Computing and Data Solutions

BlockQuarry Corp. Announces Strategic Shift to AI and High-Performance ComputingOn August 19, 2024, BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC PINK:BLQC) announced its strategic pivot from traditional bitcoin mining to focus on AI-powered data storage and high-performance computing (HPC). This move positions the company at the forefront of technological innovation, aligning with growing market demands and significant opportunities in the rapidly expanding AI and HPC sectors. The global AI and HPC markets are expected to see substantial growth, and BlockQuarry's new facility will utilize cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency across various industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail. The company's leadership believes this shift will drive long-term success, increase profitability, and create lasting value for shareholders. Alonzo Pierce, President and Chair of BlockQuarry Corp., highlighted the company's excitement about this direction, emphasizing that the strategic move positions BlockQuarry as a leader in critical, fast-growing areas of technology.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC PINK:BLQC), a leading energy and infrastructure innovator, is accelerating its transition from traditional bitcoin mining operations to a focus on AI-powered data storage and high-performance computing (HPC). This strategic shift positions BlockQuarry at the cutting edge of technological advancements, aligning the company with burgeoning market demands and unlocking significant growth potential in rapidly expanding sectors.

In a world increasingly driven by AI and data, BlockQuarry's pivot to AI and HPC is not just a response to market trends but a forward-looking strategy designed to capitalize on emerging opportunities. The global AI market, projected to reach $390.9 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2020, presents a compelling growth avenue for BlockQuarry. Similarly, the HPC market, anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% to nearly $50 billion by 2027, underscores the immense value of this strategic realignment.

BlockQuarry's upcoming AI and HPC facility will leverage state-of-the-art technologies to deliver robust data storage and processing capabilities. These advanced solutions are poised to revolutionize operational efficiency and productivity, providing real-time data analysis critical to industries such as healthcare, finance, and commercial retail. By positioning itself at the intersection of these transformative technologies, BlockQuarry is set to meet the soaring demand for sophisticated computing solutions.

With the global HPC market valued at $36.0 billion in 2020 and expected to reach $55.1 billion by 2028, BlockQuarry's strategic focus on AI and HPC is timely and aligned with market trajectories. This pivot enables the company to effectively address the increasing complexity of scientific research, big data analytics, and the integration of AI technologies across various sectors, securing a significant share of these lucrative markets.

"We are incredibly excited about the direction BlockQuarry is heading. By embracing AI and HPC, we are positioning our company to lead in some of the most critical and fast-growing areas of technology today," said Alonzo Pierce, President and Chair of BlockQuarry Corp. "This shift is about more than just adapting to market changes-it's about driving innovation and setting the stage for sustained long-term success. We believe this strategic move will significantly enhance our operational capabilities and create lasting value for our shareholders."

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) is at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, with a dedicated focus on advancing the deployment of carbon-negative industrial energy solutions globally. The company specializes in providing green, sustainable, and economically viable energy alternatives to industries with significant power needs, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining, and AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the management of BlockQuarry Corp. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of these words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to factors, including but not limited to, the success of BlockQuarry's strategic initiatives, economic conditions, and the competitive landscape. BlockQuarry Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

