Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Introduces Augmented Reality: A New Way to Buy Costa Rican Art Online

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / In a significant move toward redefining Costa Rican art acquisition, MÍRAME Fine Art now offers an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) feature that allows collectors to virtually place and visualize artworks within their own homes. This feature comes at a crucial time, as the Costa Rican art scene has traditionally faced challenges due to limited gallery infrastructure and logistical difficulties in navigating the country.





Augmented Reality and Art

MÍRAME Fine Art is committed to promoting Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage by connecting artists with art lovers worldwide.

Visualize Masterpieces in Your Space

With MÍRAME's AR functionality, collectors can explore how the masquerade paintings of Adrián Arguedas or the ethereal smoke figures of Miguel Hernández Bastos, among many others, will appear on their walls.

The tool ensures works are displayed in high-definition and in the correct dimensions, allowing users to see how each piece interacts with their surrounding furniture and décor. You can also move the artwork around on the wall, adjusting the height and positioning to find the perfect fit. This immersive experience is about understanding how a piece interacts with light, space, and surroundings before committing to a purchase.

Enhancing Engagement with Art

The possibilities extend to the abstract works of artists such as Carolina Guillermet and Aimée Joaristi, whose geometric and expressive pieces can now be virtually placed on any wall within a home. This technology allows collectors to appreciate the complex interplay of color and form in real time, helping create a deeper connection with the art.

Photography enthusiasts will also find the AR tool compelling. The award-winning photographs of Edwar Herreno and Leonardo Ureña, for example, can be brought to life. Whether it's a powerful depiction of Costa Rica's underwater life or a close-up of sand on the beach glistening in the sunset, collectors can assess how these images enhance their personal spaces.

A New Paradigm in Art Acquisition

MÍRAME Fine Art's AR feature revolutionizes how Costa Rican art is experienced and purchased. It offers a more informed and confident buying process, especially for international collectors who can now visualize a piece in their home before handling shipping and installation.

Moreover, the integration of AR technology aligns with the broader trend of digital innovation in the art world, where the boundaries between physical and virtual spaces are increasingly blurred. As AR continues to evolve, it offers exciting new possibilities for both artists and collectors, enhancing the accessibility and personalization of the art-buying experience.

The Future of Art in Your Hands

MÍRAME Fine Art invites you to explore this innovative approach to art collecting. By blending Costa Rican art with cutting-edge technology, we offer a unique opportunity to engage with art in a personal and interactive way.

Visit MÍRAME Fine Art to see how AR can transform your home and collection, bringing Costa Rican art into your daily life.

