Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces the resignation of Benjamin Leboe as a director of the Company effective August 13, 2024, due to health reasons. Mr. Leboe has been a member of the Company's Board of Directors since 2018.

The Board of Directors and management of Ynvisible thank Mr. Leboe for his years of service. The Company was fortunate to have benefited from Mr. Leboe's years of financial and capital markets expertise.

"Ben's sudden resignation has been personally painful for me, as he was the most ethical peer and a trusted board member. My thoughts are with Ben and his family. On behalf of the entire Ynvisible team, I extend our deepest gratitude for his exceptional service and leadership" added Ramin Heydarpour, Chief Executive Officer of Ynvisible.

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring label, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

