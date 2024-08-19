Plarium Global Ltd.: Norse Pantheon Descends on RAID: Shadow Legends in "Asgard Divide" Special Event

Four famed Gods join RAID as part of a special in-game event running from August 21 - October 24, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2024, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 500 million registered gamers worldwide, announced that it is bringing four of the most popular gods in the Norse pantheon to the acclaimed dark fantasy collection RPG, RAID: Shadow Legends during a brand-new Asgard Divide special event. From August 21 - October 24, 2024, players can obtain Loki The Deceiver, Thor Faehammer, Odin Faefather and Freya Fateweaver as Legendary Champions during a lore-heavy new event featuring an engaging storyline, an exciting new dungeon, and a series of live-ops. Asgard Divide is the beginning of a broader plan to offer more comprehensive integrations of brands and legends into RAID.



Asgard Divide chronicles the conflict between Loki and the rest of the Norse gods as he looks to free the realm of Teleria from the gods' meddling. Loki intends to unfreeze the Waters of Life by awakening the Fire Knight, ultimately forcing a power struggle that would bring about their own destruction. At the command of Odin, players assume control of Thor as he sets off on his quest to stop Loki from freeing the Fire Knight, while Freyja and Odin devise how to thwart his plan.

"We are excited to add some of the most beloved gods in the Norse pantheon to join RAID's 800+ roster of unique Champions," said Meir Deutsch, Chief Marketing Officer at Plarium. "Each of the new Champions received the same meticulous level of detail for which RAID is known, from a multi-layered storyline that fits seamlessly in the realm of Teleria down to unique character designs that integrate them in the RAID universe. For the first time, we are also going beyond new Champions and incorporating a limited time dungeon to change the way our fans experience the game."

All Champions can be obtained through different approaches during the Asgard Divide event. Loki can be acquired through a 14-day loyalty program where players log into RAID: Shadow Legends for seven different days during the special event and permanently receive this Legendary Champion. Thor is available during a Mixed Fusion Event from September 6 through the 20th. Freyja and Odin can be obtained via Shards at any point during the Asgard Divide campaign. Odin is also Plarium's first-ever Champion to serve as a dungeon boss. The limited-time dungeon will be open for the duration of the Asgard Divide special event for players to farm gear, including a new, unique set inspired by our Norse champions.

"The Asgard Divide event continues a long tradition of RAID campaigns and collaborations, from Monster Hunter to Ronda Rousey and Xena: Warrior Princess, designed to always bring fresh and exciting experiences to our players," said Schraga Mor, CEO of Plarium. "We are steadfast in our dedication to the RAID community, with each IP carefully selected to cater to a certain segment of our highly diverse fanbase so everyone has something to be excited about."

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store , Epic Store , Steam , or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 500 million registered gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes 20 games ranging from mid-core RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Mech Arena, Vikings: War of Clans, and Merge Gardens. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.