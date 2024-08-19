Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Positive Results from Lexaria's Molecular Characterization Study

Monomeric form of GLP-1 drug preserved by DehydraTECH

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces positive findings from its applied research program together with the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC") that evaluated important mode of action facets of DehydraTECH processed with the glucagon-peptide 1 ("GLP-1") drug, semaglutide.

This highly technical work program examined the molecular properties of DehydraTECH-processed pure semaglutide in comparison to the commercially available semaglutide formulation Rybelsus® using simulated gastric fluid and thereby mimicking conditions in the human gut. A battery of testing methods were employed, including polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis ("PAGE"), size exclusion chromatography ("SEC"), electrospray ionization mass spectrometry ("ESI-LCMS") and dynamic light scattering ("DLS").

Findings from the PAGE and SEC analyses in particular clearly showed not only that semaglutide was efficiently released in the simulated gastric fluid environment with each of two formulations tested, but also that the semaglutide in both formulations was likely in monomeric form. This result is compelling because the available published literature describing Rybelsus® notes that it occurs in simple monomeric form in the human gut due to its proprietary salcaprozate sodium ("SNAC") ingredient chemistry.

This property is important because it allows for permeation of the gastric epithelium for delivery systemically by resisting a tendency to otherwise complex in the gut into larger oligomeric form. Therefore, it is encouraging that Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology also appears to achieve the desired monomeric form without the presence of SNAC.

Novo Nordisk® paid a total of ~US$1.8 billion in 2020 to acquire the SNAC technology that is now utilized within Rybelsus® tablets.

Findings from the DLS and ESI-LCMSS testing were less conclusive experimentally, although the latter also appeared to show monomerization of the semaglutide samples similar to the PAGE and SEC analyses.

These findings help to build upon Lexaria's growing dataset around DehydraTECH amenability to GLP-1 formulation and oral delivery performance. Further experimentation is under consideration with Lexaria's partners at the NRC to expand upon this work, possibly including experimentation under additional parameters mimicking human gut conditions.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

