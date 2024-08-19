Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Unveils AI Nose Breakthrough that Revolutionizes Smart Manufacturing Factory Automation and Manufacturing Safety

AI Nose now has a 79% accuracy in identifying 761 samples across 22 VOCs in Japanese semiconductor manufacturing factories

AI Nose can be integrated into robotics systems in smart factories, serving as the digital nose of AI technology

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos", or the "Company"), a diversified healthcare company focused on novel AI-powered point-of-care testing ("POCT") and VELDONA low-dose interferon therapeutics, today announced that its AI Nose has made a significant breakthrough in factory automation with 79% accuracy in detecting 761 samples across 22 different volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This is a remarkable technological advancement in industrial manufacturing safety and smart manufacturing.

During its over ten years of development in medical applications, the AI Nose consistently delivered excellent performance in multiple uses cases and is now expanding into the industrial sector. The technology shows promising potential to be a crucial tool in smart manufacturing with its effective capabilities for monitoring and preventing harmful gas leaks, ensuring efficient factory operations with worker safety.

The latest AI Nose breakthrough detects 22 different VOCs, covering several critical industrial use-cases that include:

Manufacturing Process Contamination Control: AI Nose can promptly detect leaks of photoresists and other substances, reducing contamination risks in manufacturing processes and improving product yield;

Health and Safety Assurance: Chemical leaks pose significant health risks. AI Nose's real-time response can significantly mitigate these dangers;

Fire Prevention: AI Nose can detect overheating in manufacturing equipment cables, thus reducing fire risks caused by electrical failures; and

Integrating gas sensing technologies within factories is a necessity in the modern smart manufacturing: AI Nose can optimize gas sensing with real-time feedback for powerful assurance on factory safety.

In the near future, Ainos intends to integrate AI Nose into smart factory's robotics systems. Robots with AI Nose can intelligently sense their surroundings and perform more complex tasks. Conventional robots lack the sense of smell, which causes difficulties in detecting hazardous gases or changes in surroundings. AI Nose equips robots with a human-like sense of smell, enhancing their ability to collaborate with human workers. This improved robot performance helps ensure a safer work environment and benefits mankind.

Ainos' latest AI Nose technology is set to revolutionize industrial automation by bringing more safety measures as well as efficiency to factory operations while further solidifying Ainos' leadership in VOC sensing.

Chun-Hsien (Eddy) Tsai, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos, commented, "Our latest milestone validates our thesis that VOC sensing, powered by AI Nose, has vast opportunities. Looking ahead, I see further room for accuracy improvements as we train AI Nose with more data from our codevelopers and smart manufacturing facilities. I believe AI Nose has the potential for becoming the sensory 'nose' of AI, capable of digitizing smell."

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos is a diversified healthcare company focused on novel AI-powered point-of-care testing (POCT) and low-dose interferon therapeutics (VELDONA). The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes VELDONA human and animal oral therapeutics, human orphan drugs, and telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by its AI Nose technology platform.

The name "Ainos" is a combination of "AI" and "Nose" to reflect the Company's commitment to empowering individuals to manage their health more effectively with next-generation AI-driven POCT solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com.

Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

