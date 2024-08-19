Swedish solar developer Alight is teaming up with Sveaskog, the country's largest landowner, to develop 2 GW of new solar capacity. The first two projects under the agreement are already underway. Solar developer Alight has signed a strategic partnership with Sveaskog, Sweden's largest forest owner, to develop 2 GW of solar across the country over a five-year period. Under the terms of the agreement, Alight will develop, build and co-own solar parks on Sveaskog's land. Sveaskog, which is a state-owned company, will co-invest between 30% and 49% in the solar parks and offer sustainable management ...

