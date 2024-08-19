New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Quanta Tech Systems LLC, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in protecting the financial sector, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in New York City. The new office is located in the prestigious One World Trade Center, marking a significant milestone in the company's dynamic growth and global ambitions.





Quanta Tech Systems LLC

Quanta Tech Systems LLC continues to develop rapidly, solidifying its position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry. The company's primary mission is to safeguard data and provide internet security for individuals and organizations who value privacy and protection in the face of ever-evolving cyber threats.

Vasyl Zahorodniuk, founder and CEO of Quanta Tech Systems LLC, emphasized the importance of their work in today's environment:

"We focus on ensuring the security of people who are concerned about their safety online. Every day, we face a wide variety of challenges, and sometimes we have to solve highly complex problems. The pace of change in this sector is so rapid that ensuring security requires a unique and specialized mindset. We are constantly seeking new security experts who can bring value to our mission."

Quanta Tech Systems LLC is committed to attracting top talent in cybersecurity and continues to expand its capabilities to effectively combat emerging threats. The opening of the New York office represents a major step forward in strengthening the company's global presence and building partnerships with key players in the financial sector.

About Quanta Tech Systems LLC

Quanta Tech Systems LLC is a company specializing in providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for the financial sector. The company offers a wide range of services, including data protection, cyberattack prevention, and information security monitoring. With its expertise and innovative approaches, Quanta Tech Systems LLC helps clients maintain a high level of security in the face of rapidly evolving threats.

