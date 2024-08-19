



RIYADH, Aug 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Saudi Arabia has navigated significant challenges in developing its data center infrastructure and 5G networks. Initially, the country faced hurdles such as high costs, regulatory barriers, and the need for substantial technological upgrades. However, through strategic investments and partnerships with global technology leaders, Saudi Arabia has steadily advanced its digital landscape.Initiatives like Vision 2030 have been pivotal, promoting digital transformation as a national priority. The government has implemented policies to foster innovation, streamline regulations, and attract foreign investments. Moreover, substantial funding in research and development, alongside the establishment of tech hubs and smart cities has accelerated progress. This resilience and forward-thinking approach have enabled Saudi Arabia to overcome early obstacles, positioning it as a burgeoning digital hub with a robust 5G and data center ecosystem, ready to support the nation's ambitious economic and technological goals.5G can transform Saudi Arabia into a Gigabit society, offering speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G and latency as low as 1ms. This technology enables telecom operators to ease network congestion in high-density areas, significantly enhancing the consumer experience while reducing the cost per bit. The result is a more efficient, reliable, and high-speed connectivity that supports the country's digital transformation and technological advancements.Overview of the event:The Data Center Xpo: where innovation meets strategy in the digital era. As data grows in importance, this summit is a beacon for professionals. Join visionaries and experts to explore trends, exchange viewpoints, and unveil transformative solutions. Beyond limits, it's a hub for networking, learning, and collaboration with insightful sessions, workshops, and discussions on data analytics, AI, and emerging tech.From demystifying the intricacies of data to deciphering the forthcoming wave of technological progress, the Data Centre Xpo seamlessly transforms knowledge into actionable insights. This conference is positioned to foster connections, forge partnerships, and unleash the limitless potential of excellence driven by the strategic application of data-driven solutions.Who will attend?- Sultan Moraishedi, Group Chief Cybersecurity, Data And Business Excellence Officer,Red Sea Global.- Abdullatif AlBlowi, Director Of Innovation And Technology Communications, Space & Technology Commission - CST.- Anas Mosa,IT Director ,PIF Projects.- Fahad Mahmoud Bedaiwi, Executive Vice President,Head Of Facilities, Management And Engineering,The Saudi National Bank.- Mohammed Shah,IT & Smart City, Director Knowledge Economic City.- Ahmed AlThuhaibi, Chief Of IT, Saudi Pro League.- Kamal Farag, Digital Services Director,Human Resources Development Fund - HRDF - KSA.- Mushtaq Ahmed, Enterprise Architecture And Digital Strategy Director, Saudi Post-SPL.- Abdullah Abdulwasa, Chief Digital Officer, Al- Faisaliah Group.- Sulafah Jabarti, Chair of the Digital Economy Committee, International Chamber of Commerce - Saudi Arabia.The event will cover topics like:- Synergy Unveiled 5G Networks and Data centres Shaping Tomorrow's Digital Eco System.- Unleashing the Potential of Al in Data Center Management.- Efficient Remote Management Strategies for Modern Data Center.- Unleashing the Power of Hyper Scalability Transforming the Data Center for Ultra Responsive Performance.- Navigating the Hybrid Cloud Landscape.- Towards Sustainable Computing Implementing Green Data Center Strategies.For more information and to register for Data Center Xpo click the link: https://exito-e.com/datacenterxpo/saudi/About ExitoExito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.For Media Enquiries, contact:Kasturi Nayak (Sr. Marketing Executive)Kasturi.nayak@exito-e.comEnquiry@exito-e.comExito Media ConceptsSource: ExitoCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.