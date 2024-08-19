CyberGuard Compliance: CyberGuard Advantage Expands Presence and Capabilities in IT Security Risk and Compliance Service Offerings Through Acquisition of Control Gap

CyberGuard Advantage Acquires Control Gap, a Leader in PCI Compliance, Cyber Risk, and Offensive Security Solutions.

CyberGuard Advantage, a global leader in IT security risk and compliance services, has announced the acquisition of Control Gap, a Canadian-based provider of PCI compliance, Cyber Risk, and Offensive Security solutions designed to enhance security and compliance for organizations across various industries.

Control Gap joins CyberGuard Advantage to expand the Firm's capabilities in the PCI sector, enhance their comprehensive suite of IT security and compliance services in the areas of Cyber Risk and Offensive Security, and significantly increase their presence in Canada.

CyberGuard Advantage President and Chief Operating Officer, Andrea Milliorn, expressed enthusiasm about bringing Control Gap into the CyberGuard Advantage family: "CyberGuard Advantage has been a leader in SOC attestations and comprehensive IT security services for many years. We have admired Control Gap's solutions and expertise in the PCI sector and are excited to expand this focus in our business. This acquisition significantly strengthens our footprint in the PCI sector and enhances our ability to offer a more comprehensive custom suite of IT security and compliance services to our clients. We are looking forward to this partnership driving greater value and enhancing our seamless, one-stop solution for all our clients' security risk and compliance requirements."

Neal Christopher, Partner at Control Gap, added: "This is an exciting moment for Control Gap, our clients, and our team members. We have seen the achievements of CyberGuard Advantage and recognize this as a perfect fit to drive greater market penetration for our technology solutions and services. Together, we can build something exceptional and are thrilled to be part of the CyberGuard Advantage family."

CyberGuard Advantage is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"). Paul Sun, Principal at ASC, commented: "Adding Control Gap to the CyberGuard Advantage organization marks a significant milestone in CyberGuard Advantage's growth strategy, enhancing its capabilities and expanding its market presence."

About CyberGuard Advantage, LLC

"CyberGuard Advantage" is the brand name under which the firms CyberGuard Advantage, LLC and CyberGuard Compliance, LLP (PCAOB Registered CPA firm) provide professional services. The Firm is a leading provider of SOC 1 and SOC 2 attestations, PCI assessments, HITRUST certifications, ISO 27001 audits, Cybersecurity Testing, Privacy, Advisory and Consulting Services. CyberGuard Advantage is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and provides services globally to over 350 clients.

About Control Gap Inc.

Control Gap Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with hundreds of satisfied customers across North America including retail and e-commerce merchants, service providers, financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, petroleum, and more. Control Gap helps many of North America's most-trusted organizations and brands safeguard their sensitive data, reduce security risk, and avoid fines. The company is a leader in Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance and has significant service capabilities and expertise in delivering complex projects in the areas of Cyber Risk, Data Privacy, Offensive Security (also known as Ethical Penetration Testing), and Data Remediation.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

