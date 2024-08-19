Phocas Software, the global SaaS company specializing in Business Intelligence and Financial Planning and Analysis (BI and FP&A) has announced a zero gender pay gap based on average total remuneration for its global workforce of 286 employees this financial year ending 30 June 2024.

This milestone is a significant achievement in the technology space which is traditionally male dominated. When Phocas was certified by B Corp, it received high marks for workforce retention and conditions. Achieving a zero gender pay gap is another win for the company and its commitment to fostering a high-performing and fulfilling workplace culture.

Founder and CEO, Myles Glashier says the company prioritized an inclusive culture and flexible work arrangements long before these ideas became mainstream.

"Phocas has moved the gap from 10% to 0% in just 4 years. When we started measuring the gap in 2021, everyone was committed to reducing it. As our business and team grew, it was the right time to align all our polices and focus on retention and promoting women wherever possible," says Glashier.

"Phocas has never implemented quotas, we like that to happen organically, but we have certainly developed relationships with schools and universities to nurture a pipeline of STEM-trained female talent.

We have always valued diversity with many nationalities represented within the business and offered flexible work arrangements to suit individuals' needs. Employees have a choice of office-based, hybrid or remote working options, allowing us to hire the right talent anywhere," adds Glashier.

Phocas offers maternity/paternity leave, access to counselling support and ongoing professional development to all employees. A share option scheme is also made available to full-time staff.

The gender pay gap measures the difference between average hourly earnings of men and women, as a proportion of men's average hourly earnings. It is a measure across all jobs from software development to marketing, not the difference in pay between men and women for doing the same job.

Phocas is headquartered in Australia with offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Orange; Christchurch in New Zealand; Costa Mesa in America and Coventry in the United Kingdom. From a countrywide perspective, the average gender pay gap according to government/peak body statistics in Australia is 21% while in New Zealand, the figure is 8.6% and, in the UK, it is 7.7%. In America the gender pay gap is 17%.1

