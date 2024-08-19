Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp bietet riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial dank Ost-West-Konflikt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.08.2024 16:14 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gulph Creek Hotels: Residence Inn Hotel Opens in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania With the Brand's New Design

The New Décor Provides Guests with a "Home Plus" Experience

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / The 136-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is open for business with its upscale, stylish décor that offers flexibility while creating a unique environment. Located at 127 South Gulph Road, the all-suite Residence Inn King of Prussia is owned and managed by Gulph Creek Hotels of Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Residence Inn King of Prussia

Residence Inn King of Prussia
Residence Inn King of Prussia

The Residence Inn King of Prussia offers its guests convenient access to Valley Forge National Historical Park, King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia Town Center, Villanova University, CHOP Specialty Care & Surgery Center, and the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

"We are pleased to finally open the Residence Inn in King of Prussia," said Derek Sylvester, principal of Gulph Creek Hotels. "The Residence Inn is the centerpiece of a larger redevelopment that includes the 68-room Prussia Hotel a part of the Best Western Collection and four retail tenants that will provide a phenomenal Philadelphia destination for our guests." The Residence Inn features 136 suites including 18 Double Queen studios, an outdoor pool, full bar and a 550 square-foot meeting room.

Contact Information

Ron Balle
Vice President of Sales & Marketing
rballe@gulphcreekhotels.com
215-837-2989

Robert Todak
General Manager - Residence Inn
robert.todak@marriott.com
484-854-9720

SOURCE: Gulph Creek Hotels

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.