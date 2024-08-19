Gulph Creek Hotels: Residence Inn Hotel Opens in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania With the Brand's New Design

The New Décor Provides Guests with a "Home Plus" Experience

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / The 136-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is open for business with its upscale, stylish décor that offers flexibility while creating a unique environment. Located at 127 South Gulph Road, the all-suite Residence Inn King of Prussia is owned and managed by Gulph Creek Hotels of Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Residence Inn King of Prussia

Residence Inn King of Prussia

The Residence Inn King of Prussia offers its guests convenient access to Valley Forge National Historical Park, King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia Town Center, Villanova University, CHOP Specialty Care & Surgery Center, and the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

"We are pleased to finally open the Residence Inn in King of Prussia," said Derek Sylvester, principal of Gulph Creek Hotels. "The Residence Inn is the centerpiece of a larger redevelopment that includes the 68-room Prussia Hotel a part of the Best Western Collection and four retail tenants that will provide a phenomenal Philadelphia destination for our guests." The Residence Inn features 136 suites including 18 Double Queen studios, an outdoor pool, full bar and a 550 square-foot meeting room.

