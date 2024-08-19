Fresh Kitchen Celebrates Grand Opening of New Lutz Location with Focus on Wellness & Sustainability

Offering Healthy, Delicious Meals and Eco-Friendly Practices For a Better Community

LUTZ, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Fresh Kitchen (FK), a build-your-own-bowl concept established in 2014, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 17629 Harpers Run Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 on Tuesday, August 20th. The beloved quick-service restaurant invites the Lutz community to celebrate their new location.

Fresh Kitchen Lutz

Grand Opening

Fresh Kitchen's Commitment to Wellness and Team Culture

Fresh Kitchen is not only dedicated to delivering fresh, healthy meals but is also investing in the well-being of its team members and guests. With over 80 new team members joining the Lutz location, FK is creating a positive, values-driven work environment that fosters growth, learning, and community engagement. In partnership with Renuable, team members receive training on composting and sustainability, helping to reduce food waste and make a positive impact on the environment.

What Makes Fresh Kitchen Special?

Fresh Kitchen is known for providing healthy, made-from-scratch meals, where guests can create custom meal combinations tailored to their tastes and dietary needs. From fresh greens to roasted veggies and hormone-free meats, all ingredients are prepared in-house daily and cooked with 100% olive oil. Everything on the menu is gluten-free, with plenty of vegan-friendly options available.

In addition to their customizable bowls, Fresh Kitchen offers fresh-pressed juices, house-made frescas, and paleo-friendly chocolate chip cookies. Whether it's a quick meal or catering for a group, FK provides healthy, delicious options for everyone.

The Lutz location is the 15th Fresh Kitchen to open, and it features a convenient Online Ordering Drive-Thru, reinforcing their dedication to fast, fresh, and convenient service. Guests will also experience an upgraded ambiance, with earthy tones and natural textures to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Location & Hours

Address: 17629 Harpers Run Rd, Lutz, FL 33558

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Saturday: 11:00 AM - 9:35 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM - 9:05 PM

ABOUT FRESH KITCHEN

FK is committed to providing a distinctive quick-service experience, grounded in a commitment to high-quality food and exceptional hospitality. With a focus on sustainability and health-conscious practices, FK redefines healthy eating by allowing guests to create chef-inspired bowls customized to their preferences. For more information, visit www.eatfreshkitchen.com and follow them on Facebook (@eatfreshkitchen), Instagram, and Twitter (@EatFreshKitchen).

ABOUT CICCIO RESTAURANT GROUP

Ciccio Restaurant Group (CRG) was founded more than 25 years ago in New York City by James Lanza. The group was named after Lanza's father, Frank Ciccio Lanza, a successful Fortune 100 CEO and founder of L3 Communications. Drawn to Florida's healthy lifestyle and beautiful weather, the founders moved to the Florida coast in 1996. Today, CRG owns and operates nine different concepts under brands like Water + Flour, Cali, Daily Eats, Fresh Kitchen, Green Lemon, Jay + Luigi, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul, and CAMP. Their portfolio spans 27 locations, offering both full-service and quick-service experiences, and includes a boutique fitness studio.

