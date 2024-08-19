Huadian (Haixi) New Energy Co. has connected the 270 MW/1,080 MWh Togdjog Shared Energy Storage Station to the grid in China's Qinghai province, marking the start of operations for China's largest single electrochemical storage facility. From pv magazine ESS News Huadian (Haixi) New Energy Co. , a subsidiary of China Huadian Group, has successfully completed the full-capacity grid connection of the Togdjog Shared Energy Storage Station in a cold, high-altitude region of China. This milestone marks the commencement of operations for China's largest single electrochemical storage facility. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...