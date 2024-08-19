Balto Software: Balto Logs 300 Million Conversations Guided in Real-Time

Record number of calls marks the third year of exponential growth for call guidance technology in contact centers

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Balto, the first company to provide real-time guidance for contact centers, has announced that it has reached the milestone of 300 million conversations guided in real-time. The record is the third year in a row of Balto's call growth: Balto reached 200M calls in June 2023 , and 100M calls in January 2022 .

"Logging 300 million calls underscores the dedication we've invested in crafting the premier solution for our customers, " Erin Ryan, Balto CFO said. "This milestone is a testament to the deep trust and strategic vision of the Balto team and our customers. While the surge of AI solutions in our industry has fueled remarkable innovation, our unmatched capability to deliver real-time insights and recommendations sets us apart from the competition."

With new innovations regularly introduced into the contact center space, Balto's 300 million calls demonstrates its position as the market leader in guidance technology. Balto's Real-Time Guidance and QA Copilot platforms allow agents and managers to work faster and more effectively than ever before.

"Seeing how the platform has evolved from our first call to our 300 millionth has been truly remarkable," Mike Goldstein, Balto CTO said. "We are the industry leader in this space and it takes a special company and product to be able to deliver this type of value to our customers. With the continued investments in AI and R&D we've positioned ourselves well to be the leader for the next 300M calls too."

Along with this milestone, Balto was recently named an Automation Solution of the Year at the 2024 CCW Excellence Awards, and was also named a 2024 CRM Top 100 Company for Customer Service .

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 300 million calls, provided over 450 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

