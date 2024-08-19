Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Outsourcing company Remote Employee now offers a simplified overseas hiring process to provide businesses with easier access to top-tier international talent. Founded by a group of outsourcing industry veterans, Remote Employee has cemented itself as a leading provider of BPO solutions. It helps organizations reduce operating costs and improve efficiency.

Photo Credit by Remote Employee

As a significant portion of the global workforce moves toward fully remote work, Remote Employee's new process is designed to facilitate quicker hiring without compromising quality or overlooking legal red tape. The initiative comes when approximately 12.7% of full-time employees work remotely. Meanwhile, 28.2% are engaged in hybrid work arrangements.

"Our clients save between 50% and 70% on labor costs while benefiting from the efficiency and specialization the right staff provides. Our internal team handles all the rules and regulations of hiring specialists overseas with the push of a button," said Ruffy Galang, CEO of Remote Employee.

Remote Employee specializes in sourcing highly educated and experienced English-speaking professionals across various sectors. This allows businesses to fill gaps in their operational capabilities quickly. The company's new process operates under a straightforward billing structure that features a single monthly fee per employee, eliminating unexpected costs while providing clarity on expenses.

"Hiring directly from another country can prove cumbersome. There's plenty of legal red tape to look out for, difficulties in payments. You even run the risk of being scammed by the employee. That's why our company has gained so much recognition-clients can count on us to handle the technicalities so they can focus on their business," explains Galang.

Current industry trends indicate that the outsourcing market is expected to reach $512.4 billion by 2030. Remote Employee attributes its explosive growth to its deep focus on operational efficiency, which has resulted in a remarkable 97% customer retention rate and earned it a spot as the #2 top BPO service provider by Outsource Accelerator.

"I've seen firsthand how much outsourcing work can help a business. You're not just saving money and time; there's also a hiring pool to factor in," Galang added. "Solely relying on local talent can limit the sort of employees you can access. With remote work becoming mainstream, international talent is just one click away."

Visit Remote Employee Website to learn more.

About Remote Employee

Remote Employee is a global work outsourcing company that helps all types of businesses reduce operating costs, free up key staff members, and improve customer service. The company offers its own office space as a base of operations for staff members, as well as a full suite of advantages meant to streamline the international hiring process.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219437

SOURCE: Baden Bower