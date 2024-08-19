Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.: Cracker Barrel Responds To Biglari Nominations

LEBANON, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) today confirmed that The Lion Fund II, L.P., an affiliate of Biglari Holdings Inc., both of which are controlled by Sardar Biglari, has announced its intent to nominate five candidates to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

This marks the sixth time Biglari has nominated candidates for Board seats, the fourth time nominating himself, and the seventh proxy contest overall that Biglari has launched in the last 13 years. Each time, our shareholders have rejected Biglari's nominees and positions by significant and increasing margins.

The Cracker Barrel Board is composed of ten highly qualified directors, nine of whom are independent, and six of whom have been appointed in the last four years. In addition to the Board's demonstrated track record of leadership refreshment, Cracker Barrel remains committed to its publicly announced strategic transformation plans to increase brand relevancy, consistently deliver food and an experience guests love, and grow long-term sales and profitability. This plan is being led by our newly appointed CEO, Julie Masino, and has the full support of all of our independent directors, including the director whom the Board appointed as part of a 2022 settlement agreement with Biglari.

Although Cracker Barrel is disappointed that Biglari has chosen to launch another distracting and costly proxy contest, the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will thoughtfully consider Biglari's nominations in keeping with its practices of good governance. The Board will present its formal recommendations to shareholders in due course.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) is on a mission to bring craveable, delicious homestyle food and unique retail products to all guests while serving up memorable, distinctive experiences that make everyone feel welcome. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 44 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the company, visit www.crackerbarrel.com.

