Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks and Outreach Team Up to Deliver Innovative Sales Engagement Solutions

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), the 101-year-old Massachusetts-based global customer experience company, today announced it is collaborating with Outreach, a best-in-class execution platform built for intelligent revenue workflows. By working together each company will join to bring customers enhanced turnkey sales solutions. Through this cooperation agreement, Harte Hanks and Outreach will integrate their strengths with one goal: to deliver superior customer relationship management and end-user customer experiences. Together the two companies will leverage joint marketing initiatives and co-branded campaigns to reach a wider audience.

Harte Hanks will use the Outreach platform to engage customers and build additional sales pipeline. The Company will embed Outreach into its newly released Demand Generation in a Box product to help clients streamline and improve sales efforts. Aligning with Outreach gives Harte Hanks a competitive edge.

"We are excited to join forces with Outreach to empower our delivery teams to accelerate sales and drive meaningful business outcomes for our clients. Together, we can offer our clients an unmatched combination of strategic expertise and cutting-edge technology to drive their sales success" noted Varsha Tomar, Vice President of Partnerships at Harte Hanks.

Revenue teams of all sizes use Outreach to design, measure, and improve seller workflows. Powered by AI built on the largest foundation of direct sales data, Sales, RevOps, and Account Management leaders use Outreach to cut through the noise and create structured, aligned repeatable go-to-market processes. The platform improves the efficiency and effectiveness of every sales workflow, including prospecting and managing accounts, closing new business, expansion opportunities and renewals, rep coaching, and forecasting.

"Outreach looks for world-class partners that are leaders in their field, and we're thrilled to partner with Harte Hanks to deliver a premium experience to our customers." Added Dick O'Hara, Senior Director, Global Channel Sales, of Outreach. "Together, we will empower sales professionals to unlock success for themselves and their organization."

About Outreach

Outreach is a best-in-class Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows. Built on the world's largest foundation of customer interactions and go-to-market team data, Outreach gives teams the tools they need to design, execute, and continuously improve a revenue strategy that is disciplined, achievable, and optimized for every stage of the customer journey. The world's most effective revenue organizations, including Cisco, Okta, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon, use Outreach to power workflows, put customers at the center of their business, and win in the market. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, Max, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,000 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

