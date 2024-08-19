Nova Storage Announces Grand Opening of Expansion in Palmdale, CA

Nova has added over 350 new drive-up, indoor, and climate-controlled storage units, comprising 30,000 rentable square feet, to its existing facility. Nova Storage Palmdale now offers 964 units and 106,855 rentable square feet.

PALMDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Nova Storage is excited to announce the grand opening of its newly expanded facility in Palmdale, CA. The celebration will be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 22nd. Nova has added over 350 new drive-up, indoor, and climate-controlled storage units, comprising 30,000 rentable square feet, to its existing facility. Nova Storage Palmdale now offers 964 units and 106,855 rentable square feet.





The new units, designed to meet a variety of storage needs, range in size from 5'x5' to 10'x30', offering ample space for household items, family valuables, and more. Each unit is part of a safe, clean, well-lit, and secure facility, ensuring the highest standards of storage security and convenience.

"The expansion in Palmdale represents our commitment to providing top-tier storage solutions to our community," said Andrew Rankin, President of Nova Storage. "We are excited to offer these additional units and enhance our services to meet the growing demand for secure and accessible storage." The property's leasing office has been redesigned with a modern, open-concept workspace, creating a welcoming environment for customers. Friendly and knowledgeable staff will be available to assist with all storage needs, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.

Nova Storage invites the community to join the celebration and take advantage of the new storage options available. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will provide an opportunity for attendees to tour the facility, meet the staff, and learn more about the features and benefits of storing with Nova Storage.

Headquartered in Mission Hills, California, Nova Storage offers safe, clean, well-lit and secure self-storage to over 8,500 tenants. Founded in 1982, Nova is locally owned and operated, with 10 locations in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties.

For more information about Nova Storage and the new Palmdale facility, please visit NovaStorage.com, contact a friendly manager at (661) 266-1200 or Email: palmdale@novastorage.com.

