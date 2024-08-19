Shape the Future of AI: Mercor Seeks 300 MBAs for Frontier AI Research Project

Join a pioneering initiative to refine AI's prowess in online research-excellent pay, flexible hours, and collaboration with leading AI experts

SAN FRANCISCO / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Mercor, a leader in recruiting top talent for cutting-edge AI labs, is thrilled to announce a unique opportunity for 300 MBA students and graduates. We are seeking dynamic individuals to join a high-impact research project aimed at assessing and enhancing the capabilities of large language models (LLMs) in performing complex online research tasks.

Project Overview: This initiative focuses on evaluating the effectiveness of LLMs in executing detailed online research across various business domains such as competitor analysis, customer prospecting, and candidate lead generation. Participants will be responsible for developing evaluation rubrics, conducting research tasks in their areas of expertise, and providing structured feedback to advance the AI's performance.

Ideal Candidate: We are looking for candidates with experience in sectors like Management Consulting, Investment Banking, Marketing, Recruiting, and more. Key skills include proficient online research capabilities and meticulous attention to detail. This role is perfect for those who are adept at critical analysis and wish to directly contribute to the evolution of AI technology in practical business applications.

Work Structure and Compensation: This fully remote and asynchronous position offers a flexible work schedule, allowing you to contribute around your existing commitments. The project offers a competitive hourly rate of $80-$100. Participants will engage with AI researchers through a private Slack channel, gaining invaluable insights and networking opportunities.

Duration: The project is expected to last 1-2 months, providing over 10 hours of engaging work per week. It offers a unique chance to influence the development of AI tools that are reshaping industries worldwide.

Apply Now: This is a rare opportunity to work at the intersection of technology and business, contributing to significant advancements in AI research. If you are an MBA student or graduate looking to make a tangible impact in the AI space, we encourage you to apply to become part of this trailblazing project.

