Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - The Femigrants Foundation, a US-based non-profit organization, is hosting a wine reception for immigrant founders and investors in Silicon Valley on Friday, August 23. The event will be held at a luxurious hotel in Santa Clara.

This wine reception will unite immigrant leaders, funders, entrepreneurs, and investors under one roof. It is an all-inclusive event open to all genders, ethnicities, and experiences in the Bay Area.

Guests will enjoy refreshments like house wine, beer, soda, appetizers, snacks, and a red-carpet photo session. Professional headshots for portfolios, business websites, or social media will also be available. With the founders' pitch, networking opportunities, and a photo session, the event offers a unique experience not readily available in Silicon Valley.

Femigrants Foundation's founder Aytakin (Ika) Aliyeva, aims to offer a unique event designed to promote valuable connections. "As the founder of Femigrants, I believe that creating spaces where immigrant entrepreneurs can shine is important for their success and achievements," she explained.

"This event isn't just about pitches-it's about celebrating the incredible diversity and innovation that immigrants bring to the table. By connecting founders with investors and entrepreneurs, we're breaking down barriers and building bridges that empower immigrant women to grow and succeed. This event is a testament to the power of community," Aytakin added.

The upcoming wine reception is part of the Femigrant Foundation's efforts to promote meaningful networking opportunities and support immigrant women in their professional journeys.

An immigrant herself, Aytakin hopes to enhance community ties and guide others on their journey to success through this event. She emphasized, "At Femigrants events, we focus on building relationships and creating a safe space where immigrant women feel inclusive, supported, and welcomed. What makes our events truly unique is the strong bonds we help foster-many of our community members have become best friends, business partners, co-founders, and mentors. As the Founder, I make sure that every voice is heard, and every journey is celebrated."

Event Details

Event Link: Femigrants Networking & Wine Reception

Event Timings: August 23rd, 2024.at 8 - 8:30 pm PDT

Dress Code: Blue or navy casual business. No jeans, slippers, yoga pants.

AGE restriction is 21+.

ID and ticket will be required at the check-in. Tickets are not available on the spot.

The registration closes at 12 pm, PDT on FRI, August 23rd, 2024.

About Femigrants Foundation

Femigrants Foundation is a non-profit organization established by Aytakin Aliyeva, empowering female immigrants in business and STEM. Through unique gatherings, Femigrants connects its 5,500+ global members to career growth resources. It results in numerous success stories, including job placements and partnerships. The success stories include but are not limited to, community members finding jobs, co-founders, business partners, mentors, and sponsors through Femigrants' resources. Supported by 30+ immigrant-led organizations and 100+ passionate volunteers, offering over 50 networking events, more than 70 speeches per year, mentorship programs, skill enhancement sessions, and cultural integration support.

