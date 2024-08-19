Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 33, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 12 August 2024 and 16 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 371,231 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
12 August 2024
78,000
317.4835
24,763,713.00
13 August 2024
77,000
319.7414
24,620,087.80
14 August 2024
75,000
319.0802
23,931,015.00
15 August 2024
68,242
321.3975
21,932,808.20
16 August 2024
72,989
329.4903
24,049,167.51
Total accumulated over week 33
371,231
321.3546
119,296,791.50
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
1,610,746
325.1319
523,704,897.21
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 16 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares
1,241,125,412
881,555
1,242,006,697
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
60,286,953
-
60,286,953
Number of outstanding shares
1,180,838,459
881,555
1,181,720,014
1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
