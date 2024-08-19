Anzeige
Montag, 19.08.2024
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063
19.08.24
18:24 Uhr
260,30 Euro
+1,50
+0,58 %
ACCESSWIRE
19.08.2024 18:38 Uhr
Dunlop Sports Americas: Hideki Matsuyama Triumphs at FedEx St. Jude Championship for First Playoff Win

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Srixon staffer Hideki Matsuyama secured his second win of the 2024 season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, capturing his first FedExCup playoff victory and 10th PGA TOUR title overall.



Matsuyama, utilizing a combination of Srixon and Cleveland Golf clubs, displayed exceptional control over his game at the challenging TPC Southwind. Armed with Z-Forged II Irons and RTX4 Wedges, he led the field in proximity to the hole and first in strokes gained total for the week (12.785).

Entering the final round with a five shot lead, Matsuyama demonstrated his patience and mental toughness when it mattered most. Despite a tough stretch on his back nine, including a bogey on the 14th hole and a double bogey on the 15th hole to temporarily lose his lead, Matsuyama battled back. He sunk a lengthy birdie putt on the 17th hole and stuck his approach shot to five feet on the 18th, securing birdies on the final two holes and clinching the tournament by two strokes. Matsuyama finished at 17-under, carding an even round 70 in the final round.

"I'm especially happy to be able to win one of the FedEx playoff series tournaments," Matsuyama said. "I've tried for 10 years and it's a great feeling and satisfaction to be able to have done it."

This win moves Matsuyama into third place in the FedExCup rankings, as he heads to the BMW Championship for the second FedExCup playoff event.

Here is a full look at the equipment used by Hideki Matsuyama for his second win of the season:

Hideki Matsuyama

  • Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II 9.5° Driver

  • Srixon Z-Forged II Irons (4i-9i)

  • Cleveland Golf RTX4 Forged (48°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

  • Srixon Z-STAR Series Prototype golf ball

For more information on Srixon Z-Forged II Irons, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta
Marketing Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Srixon

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
