A-1 Broadcast: Learn About New Tech Inspiration and Innovative Digital Tools on TipsOnTv with Albert Lawrence

HELP STUDENTS SUCCEED IN THE CLASSROOM

As parents and caregivers, everyone wants their child to succeed, but sometimes it is hard to know how to help them. Check out the free Five Star Study App. It, along with the compatible Five Star® school supplies, helps students study smarter. Create digital flashcards and organize notes and assignments to study anywhere, anytime. Five Star® creates durable, "Built Strong to Last Long®" school supplies, and now the study app is compatible with their wide-ruled note-taking supplies that turn handwritten notes and worksheets into digital flashcards. For more information, visit www.fivestarbuiltstrong.com.

A SECRET FOR FINDING EVERYTHING

If looking for a one-stop shop, check this out. It is AliExpress, the ultimate back-to-school shopping destination. With endless deal discoveries, shop for everything you need online from stylus pens to an electric scooter. Parents, students, and teachers alike can find millions of affordable, on-trend items they need for a successful school year on the website, from essentials to one-of-a-kind products. Anything is possible when everything can be found on AliExpress.com.

HIGH-TECH HELP

In today's world, students need all the high-tech help they can get. That is why the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 16? laptop powered by Snapdragon X Elite processor is the go-to choice. Students will enjoy powerful computing, AI performance, and remarkable power efficiency, transforming how they create, communicate, and play with an all-new PC experience. The Galaxy Book4 optimizes productivity with its cutting-edge responsiveness, effortlessly navigating demanding multi-tasking workloads, and multiple days of battery life are possible! For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com/snapdragon.

CREATE A GOOD STUDY ENVIRONMENT

Experts say proper lighting is essential for effective study, which is why the GE branded Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Bulbs can elevate the vibe of any space. Great for study areas, kids' bedrooms, entertainment, or gaming areas. Best of all, the highly rated Cync app allows for convenient control, even when away. Get more out of lighting with home control and scheduling through the intuitive Cync app and voice control that pairs with Amazon Alexa or Hey Google devices. Pick it up at Target or Target.com.

