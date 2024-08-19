A-1 Broadcast: Kathy Buccio Shares Tips for Lunchbox Makeovers and Creating Easy Meals in Minutes on TipsOnTV

TV Host, Lifestyle Expert, and Digital Influencer Shares Quick and Easy Tips for Making Meals that are Fun and Filling.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / It is the perfect time of year for some back-to-school inspiration. That's why Super Mom, TV Host, Lifestyle Expert, and Influencer Kathy Buccio shares some timely tips for creating protein-packed lunchbox meals for the entire family. Learn why lunch is more than just a meal for many people. Find out about the importance of lunch and how it impacts everything from success in the classroom to inspiring social interaction. In fact, a balanced lunch can improve physical development, cognition, and behavior. But do not forget breakfast, snacks, and dinner. When time is at a premium, it is important to ensure that all meals meet daily nutritional needs.

Lunchbox Makeover with Kathy Buccio

Quick and Easy Tips for Making Meals!

GETTING MORE NUTRITION IN LUNCHBOXES

It can feel difficult to fit nutrition into a child's diet in a way they will love. One of Kathy's tips is milk. Dairy milk, which includes chocolate milk and lactose-free milk, is a nutrition powerhouse, providing 13 essential nutrients for only about a quarter per serving. Dairy milk's nutrients support focus and brain development, a healthy immune system, hydration, and help kids reach their full growth potential. Chocolate milk is a delicious solution that offers the same nutrients as white milk, allowing moms and kids to feel good about what's going into the lunchbox. For more information, visit milkpep.org.

MAKING LUNCH PREP EASIER FOR BUSY PARENTS

As a mom of two, Kathy knows how hectic school mornings can become, especially when packing the kiddos' lunches. One convenient and affordable option to always have stocked in the fridge is Lunchables Snack Kits because her kids love them. Plus, they provide nutrients like protein, fiber, calcium, and potassium. For example, the Crackers Stackers Snack Kit has over 10G of protein and includes turkey slices, cheese, and crackers. Lunchables help make mealtime easy and fun while giving her kids fuel to power through their school day. Available nationwide, this is a staple as everyone heads into Back-to-School season. For more information, visit www.lunchables.com.

