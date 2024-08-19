A-1 Broadcast: Chef David Olson Shares Tips for Creating the Ultimate Backyard Bash on TipsOnTV

Grill Master, Podcast Host, and Influencer Shares Secrets for Extraordinary Entertaining.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Summer is the prime season for outdoor cooking, entertainment, and creating the perfect backyard bash. Award-winning chef David Olson suggests some delicious grilling tips and hacks. As an acclaimed chef, recipe developer, and podcast host, David Olson knows how to transform any celebration into a spectacular event, all while keeping it budget-friendly. Check out these expert tips for making the most of the remaining summer weeks, and make that next outdoor party a hit.





BRINGING FUN FLAVORS TO A BACKYARD BASH

A favorite is peanut butter, a classic American flavor that can be brought to outdoor cooking in new and surprising ways, like PB&J Wings or Nutter Butter Banana Pudding. Turn that classic peanut butter and jelly into perfectly sticky Grilled PB&J Wings that will have everyone licking their fingers. For dessert, update Banana Pudding by using crushed Nutter Butter Cookies as the crunchy crust. And for four-legged friends, these peanut butter dog treats will have their tails wagging. For more information, visit peanutbutterlovers.com.

OTHER MUST-HAVE DISHES

Nothing is quite like getting together for a family meal. Bush's Baked Beans make summer menus more fun! Whether firing up the grill for a backyard barbecue, packing a picnic for the park, or hosting a festive gathering with friends and family, Bush's Baked Beans bring flavor and fun to summertime occasions. They are the perfect pairing, whether serving hot dogs and hamburgers or other family favorites. The sweet taste blends together perfectly, enhancing each dish and making it complete. From the Original to Zero Sugar Added, Bush's has a variety of flavors. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

CHEF'S SECRETS TO SHARE

To elevate the outdoor grilling experience, here are the best sauces, making their debut on TV right now. These chef-driven, live-fire-inspired sauces, Ember Craft by Live Fire Republic, are aged in bourbon barrels in the state of Michigan. Perfect for the home chef looking to up their game, these sauces include Maple Syrup, Soy Sauce, Hot Sauce, and Steak Sauce. Starting today, they are available at embercraft.com.

HAVE ON-HAND AT ANY BACKYARD BASH

When grilling, always have a lighter on hand, like the new BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter. This is BIC's longest-lasting multi-purpose lighter yet, providing nearly 15,000 lights when replaced up to 10 times with a BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter. With child-resistant features, it helps ensure safety and offers a simple solution for people looking to extend the longevity of their lighter. Never miss a moment to keep the outdoor fun going. It makes grilling, camping, and more as "EZ" as 1,2,3! For more information, visit us.bic.com.

