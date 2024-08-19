Renowned Physician Dr. Yael Varnado Offers Advice for Maintaining Health and Well-Being This Summer

Dr. Yael Varnado "Dr. V" Gives Some Wellness Tips Everyone Can Use

Dr. V Shares Ideas for National Wellness Month





TOP TIP FOR IMPROVING HEALTH

Get moving! According to Statista, the number of people participating in Pilates training in the U.S. reached 11.86 million in 2023. To capitalize on this trend, F45 Training introduced FS8. FS8 is not just another Pilates workout. It is a progressive new fitness movement that combines the Pilates reformer with mat work, tone exercises, and a yoga warm-up and cool-down for a low-impact, high-energy exercise developed to strengthen both the body and mind. Check out class schedules and learn more at FS8.com.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR PARENTS AND KIDS

One recommended supplement for essential nutrition support is Onnit. They just launched their innovative Total Gut Health formulas with digestive enzymes, probiotics, and other nutrients to support a healthy digestive system and gut microbiome. They are also known for their Alpha BRAIN products, which can support memory, mental speed, and focus. The Vitamin Shoppe is the leading destination for those seeking lifelong wellness solutions. Find the full range of Onnit's products for holistic support at VitaminShoppe.com.

