Bulevardul Iuliu Maniu, Bucharest--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Geo.Hosting, an innovative hosting provider, is excited to announce its entry into the international market, offering clients high-quality and reliable services with a global footprint. The company has already gained the trust of 20,000 clients and successfully manages over 38,000 servers across 50 countries worldwide.

Global Coverage and Ease of Use

Geo.Hosting aims to provide its clients with unique opportunities to host their servers in various countries. Among the locations offered by the company are the UK, France, Germany, the USA, the Netherlands, Singapore, Canada, and more. The list of available countries is continuously expanding, and if a client needs a location that is not yet available, the company is open to considering its addition. With a vast number of locations, Geo.Hosting ensures flexibility and responsiveness, providing the ability to host servers abroad and access critical markets and audiences.

High Standards of Quality and Reliability

One of Geo.Hosting's key advantages is its partnership with leading data centers that meet TIER III standards. This guarantees uninterrupted and efficient server operations for the company's clients. Additionally, connecting to any of the plans ensures server readiness within 15-20 minutes, significantly reducing wait times and allowing for a quick start on projects.

Personalized Approach and Customer Support

Geo.Hosting offers a user-friendly server configurator, enabling each client to select the optimal setup for their needs. The company also provides attractive discounts that increase with the length of the rental term, making the services even more cost-effective.

For those who already host servers with other providers, Geo.Hosting offers free website migration. The company's specialists will handle all aspects of content transfer to customers who order a server.

24/7 Support and Client Service

Geo.Hosting understands the importance of continuous support for the success of online projects. That's why the company's experienced specialists are available 24/7, 365 days a year. No matter the complexity of the issue or the time of day, the Geo.Hosting team is ready to provide prompt assistance and ensure stable server operations.

Guaranteed Readiness and Quick Response Times

One of the company's top priorities is to provide prompt customer service. Inquiries are processed within 60 minutes, allowing clients to receive the necessary help and support in the shortest possible time.

About Geo.Hosting

Geo.Hosting is a reliable hosting provider offering quality services for hosting websites and applications. The company is focused on delivering high levels of security, stability, and server performance, enabling clients to confidently grow their projects and achieve success online.

Since its founding, Geo.Hosting has consistently adhered to its principle of providing exceptional service at affordable prices. Regardless of the size or scale of the project, clients can trust the reliability and quality of the services provided.

