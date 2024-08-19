San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Zocket, an innovative SaaS startup specializing in artificial intelligence-powered advertising, announced on 31st July 2024 the launch of its flagship product 'AI Studio for marketers' in the United States. This AI-powered tool simplifies performance marketing workflow, enabling brands and agencies to create and launch ad campaigns faster.





Image Caption: Founders of Zocket - (L to R) Nandha Kumar Ravi, Karthik Venkateswaran, Mukund Srivathsan and Sundar Natesan



In an industry with a digital ad market of around $600 billion globally, Zocket's AI Studio aims to capture a significant share of this flourishing market. The platform addresses the increasing demand for efficient and effective advertising solutions for mid-market brands, e-commerce businesses, and agencies serving SMBs with performance marketing needs.

Zocket's Flagship Feature - Creative AI Studio

Zocket's flagship feature, Creative AI Studio - accelerates the ad creative generation process through AI-powered templates, gradient ads, background generation, and automated text creation.

"Our Creative Studio is like having a world-class design team at your fingertips," says Mukund, co-founder and CTO of Zocket. "It's about empowering marketers to create stunning visuals without the need for extensive design skills."

Creative AI Studio has the potential to streamline the marketing workflow, boost campaign effectiveness, and ensure that every ad resonates with its intended audience, thereby increasing engagement.

Precision Targeting with Targeting AI

Zocket's AI Studio excels in audience targeting. Utilizing adaptive clustering models, the platform identifies and engages the most relevant audience segments across social media channels. This precision targeting ensures that marketing budgets are allocated efficiently.

Zocket Agency Ad Accounts

With Zocket Ad Accounts, we provide AI advertising infrastructure for businesses of all sizes - from brands to agencies so they can run consistently on all leading advertising platforms.

The AI Ad Checker feature ensures that your ad adheres to ad policy guidelines across platforms like Meta, Snapchat, and Google, allowing businesses to expand their advertising reach seamlessly.

Driving Results with Optimizer Lab

The Optimizer Lab is another crucial component of Zocket's AI Studio. This feature automates campaign optimization driving impactful results. By monitoring ads around the clock, fixing issues instantly, and providing detailed performance reports, Optimizer AI allows marketers to focus on strategic decision-making rather than operational tasks.

Industry Impact and Market Potential

The launch of Zocket's AI Studio comes at a pivotal time for the digital advertising industry, driven by the growth of digital channels and the need for data-driven marketing strategies. With its innovative solutions driven by AI to automate workflows, Zocket is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and help businesses navigate the complexities of digital advertising.

Zocket's AI Studio, with its advanced features and user-friendly interface, offers a competitive edge for businesses looking to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape.

About Zocket

Zocket.ai is a pioneering startup based in San Francisco and Chennai, dedicated to revolutionizing digital marketing through AI-powered solutions. Founded by seasoned 2x entrepreneurs KarthikVenkateswaran, Nandha Kumar Ravi, Sundar Natesan, and Mukund Srivathsan, Zocket.ai aims to empower marketers worldwide by providing tools that enhance creativity, streamline workflows. With a presence in over 25 countries used by brands and agencies, Zocket.ai is at the forefront of performance marketing innovation.

For more information, please visit - https://zocket.ai/

