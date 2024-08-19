EncounterCare Solutions' Trading Symbol Changes to CBRF Effective August 20, 2024

Company Name Becomes Cyberfuels Holding Company, Inc.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / EncounterCare Solutions, Inc. (OTC BB:ECSL) ("The Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its corporate name to CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc. ("CyberFuels") and has been approved by FINRA to change its trading symbol to CBRF.

The name change and trading symbol change were made to better reflect the new mission of the Company, which is to provide sustainable energy solutions that improve performance and reduce carbon emissions. The Company is committed to producing sustainable eFuels and other Green energy solutions at its new Port Tampa "Green Energy Campus."

The trading symbol change shall be effective beginning August 20, 2024. Additionally, it has received shareholder and Board approval to increase the authorized shares of common stock to 230,000,000 shares. The increase in the authorized share level was done in anticipation of the Company's potential need to raise capital as it looks to fund its future growth initiatives primarily related to its Port Tampa project. There are no short-term expectations for the Company to issue a significant number of additional shares to support growth initiatives.

CyberFuels closed on the purchase of the Tampa Energy Campus effective December 29, 2023. The Company expects that if it is successful in raising the appropriate capital from debt and/or equity sources, the Company has established a goal to complete the development plans and build out for the first phase of operations prior to the end of 2025. Phase I of the new Green Energy Campus buildout includes building at least five new tanks to store jet fuel and other traditional petroleum fuels as well as new sustainable eFuels.

About: CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.

Our vision is to be the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions that bridge the gap from today's energy fuels to a better future. We are committed to offering our customers greener energy and sustainable eFuels that reduce their carbon footprint and promote environmental sustainability. We envision a future where our customers can rely on our products and services to power their homes, businesses, and communities without compromising on safety, reliability, or affordability. Our goal is to empower our customers to make responsible and informed choices that will benefit themselves, their communities, and the environment. Through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainability, we seek to create a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for generations to come. Currently, CyberFuels sells "All-In-One" fuel additives for gasoline, diesel, and marine fuels under the tradename, "Dynamo " whose benefits are:

Reduces exhaust emissions by over 20% (THC, CO, NOx, CO2, PM)

Greatly improves fuel economy (over 25% calculated by independent third-party labs and field tests)

Increases cetane and octane numbers

Improves thermal efficiency burn

Restores & improves torque & power

Cleans and prevents all types of injectors' deposits and provides superior wear protection for pumps and injectors

Reduces cost of maintenance & downtime

Improves cold flow & cold weather starting and reduces engine noise for a smoother idle

Reduces carbon residue & sulfur content in diesel fuel, thereby reducing output of carbon, soot & ash, reducing DPF issues & regens, and thereby reducing DEF consumption

Provides thermal and oxidative stability, lubricity, corrosion protection and water dispersions

Corrosion inhibitors & lubricity Improvers work on a molecular level with surface active chemistry & long-chain molecules, approved under military specifications.

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the financial implications of a joint venture structure, as well as its ability to attract and contract with potential storage customers. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

