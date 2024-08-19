ABO Capital CEO Zandre Campos Discusses African Entrepreneurship on CNBC Africa

Global entrepreneur shares his optimism for Africa's startup funding rebound, citing increased privatization and geographic advantages

Zandre Campos, CEO of ABO Capital, an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, appeared on CNBC Africa on Monday, August 12, 2024, to discuss the future of African entrepreneurship and state of investment.

Joining CNBC Africa's Power Lunch West Africa program, Campos spoke with host Wole Famurewa about the reasons for optimism regarding African entrepreneurship, despite this year's downturn in startup funding. Campos shared his belief in the youth of Africa, emphasizing the critical need to prioritize expanding access to education and technology for future generations of entrepreneurs.

"The youth of Africa will not continue waiting for this moment. I think this is the moment of Africa. Even though it's difficult, this is what we see on the investment side and from the improvements we are making in Africa," said Campos. "The baseline for development in Africa and investment in Africa is education. There is a huge field for education, and this is the base for the success of other investments."

In addition, Campos discussed the promising future for startups in sectors like tourism, agriculture and manufacturing. Campos also expounded on the opportunities for startup investment outside of Africa's "big four" - Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt - noting the strategic advantages of emerging markets like Angola that make it primed for continued growth.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities, not only geographically speaking - geopolitically speaking - but culturally speaking," said Campos. "Most of the countries [in Africa] have a base of English, we in Angola have a base of Portuguese, so you can tackle different parts of the world. You can tackle Europe, you can tackle the Spanish side of the world. [Angola] has 1,550 kilometers of coast, huge amounts of arable land - and we think we have a very bright future."

Campos' appearance on CNBC Africa follows ABO Capital's ongoing investments in Africa's young people and future innovators. The firm recently opened the Amity Training Center in Luanda and hosted esteemed NYU professor Yaw Nyarko for a masterclass on the new digital financial era. To watch the full interview, visit CNBC Africa.

About ABO Capital

ABO Capital is an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Led by global entrepreneur Zandre Campos, ABO Capital invests in companies that create value and promote economic development throughout Africa. With a focus on education and technology, ABO Capital also operates in the financial services, energy, manufacturing, distribution and real estate sectors. ABO Capital is headquartered in Angola with offices in Dubai and the United States. Learn more at abocapital.net.

About Zandre Campos

Zandre Campos is one of the great, innovative business leaders and global entrepreneurs emerging out of Africa. Currently, he is chairman and CEO of ABO Capital, an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Campos was named one of the Top 25 African business influencers and was a recipient of the Distinguished Business Excellence Award by African Leadership Magazine and the Africa Award by CEO Magazine. An advocate for bringing better education and technology to Africa, Campos is frequently quoted as an expert on Africa in the media and has spoken at leading industry conferences around the world.

