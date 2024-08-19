Windsor, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Northwind Business Development Ltd. (NBD), a wholly owned division of Caldwell First Nation, and Forbes Bros. Ltd. have formed a joint venture to construct Hydro One's new double-circuit 230 kilovolt St. Clair Transmission Line in Southwestern Ontario. This project will support local food supply and security, economic development, and job creation for the Southwest Ontario Region and Caldwell First Nation.



The St. Clair Transmission Line will run from the County of Lambton and Municipality of Chatham-Kent, and its construction is expected to begin in the coming months. This project is a significant investment in the region's energy infrastructure and will contribute to the reliability and resilience of the power grid.



The joint venture of Northwind and Forbes Bros. Ltd. has been awarded the contract from Hydro One to construct the new line. This partnership represents a major step forward in Caldwell First Nation's commitment to collaborate and engage in energy sector projects. It also aligns with the Nation's goal of building wealth and creating economic opportunities for its members.



Chief Mary Duckworth, Chief of Caldwell First Nation, stated, "Caldwell First Nation (CFN) and Northwind Business Development (NBD) have entered a joint venture with Forbes Bros. to complete the Hydro One St. Clair Transmission Line project in Southwestern Ontario. We, The Chief and Council of CFN foresee various investment opportunities in the energy sector as a pathway to economic prosperity for the Nation. Partnering with Forbes marks a major advancement in our commitment to collaborate and engage in energy sector projects and building wealth for CFN."

"Forbes Bros. was recently awarded the EPC contract for the Hydro One St. Clair Transmission Line project in southwestern Ontario. We are pleased to announce that Caldwell First Nation and Northwind Business Development have entered into a joint venture with Forbes to successfully deliver this critical project. We are excited about the further development of this partnership and the significant employment opportunities and economic benefits it will bring to the region" - Matthew Forbes, Chief Executive Officer.

"Northwind Business Development (NBD) and Caldwell First Nation (CFN) have created a partnership with Forbes Bros. to complete the Hydro One St. Clair Transmission Line project in Southwestern Ontario. We at NBD are committed to assist CFN in all investment opportunities to provide long-term wealth for Caldwell First Nation and all of its members. Through this joint venture opportunity, NBD, and Forbes will leverage their combined expertise to complete the transmission line project while creating economic benefits for CFN and its future generations." - Joe Heil, Chair of Northwind Business Development Board of Directors

Forbes Bros Group of Companies (Forbes Bros.) is a family-owned construction business specializing in delivering comprehensive power infrastructure solutions across North America. Established in 1977, the company has grown from a small electrical contractor into a powerhouse in the industry, known for its expertise in high-voltage transmission, distribution, and substations. Forbes Bros. is committed to excellence, safety, and innovation, with a strong focus on fostering long-term partnerships and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

Northwind Business Development Inc. is an incorporated Ontario Corporation with a Board of Directors mandated to create wealth for Caldwell First Nation (CFN) and their shareholders.

Founded in February 2023, NBD was established as the Caldwell First Nation "for-profit" business entity. NBD acts as the Limited Partnership, of which CFN is its sole limited partner.

NBD works closely with its chief shareholder CFN to focus on Community, Investment, Revenue, Industry Partnerships Wealth Creation, and opportunities within the Treaty territory. NBD has a clearly defined set of priorities that will successfully be managed by the CEO and the Board of Directors, to create a sustainable economy and offer professional growth to members across the CFN treaty lands.

