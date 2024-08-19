Winters & Yonker, P.A.: Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers Offers Annual Scholarship to Deserving Florida Student

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / At Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers, our commitment to justice extends beyond the courtroom. We believe in equal access to academic opportunities for all, regardless of financial background.





Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers - Tampa, FL

We offer an annual one-time $1,000 scholarship to help a Florida student overcome financial hurdles while pursuing higher education. We will send the funds directly to the registrar's office of the winner's college or university: it covers tuition, housing, books, and related expenses.

Investing in Future Leaders

Education is key to personal and professional growth. It opens doors to new opportunities and encourages participation in the community. However, the rising cost of higher education often creates challenges, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

We understand the value of financial assistance to motivated students who demonstrate academic excellence, strong character, and a commitment to serving others.

Our scholarship is designed to help reduce the financial strain of pursuing a college degree and empower students to achieve their goals.

Who Can Apply for the Scholarship?

This scholarship is open to Florida students who are either enrolled in or committed to attending a U.S. college, university, graduate school, or law school in the current calendar year.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen at the time of application

Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0

Additionally, an applicant cannot be an immediate family member of a current Winters & Yonker employee.

How to Apply for the Scholarship

Interested students need to submit the following:

An official transcript

A letter of recommendation from a professor, mentor, or employer who can speak to the applicant's character and accomplishments

A 750- to 2,500-word essay on the topic: "What traits do you have that will enhance your education and future employment?"

All applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EST on December 31 of the calendar year for which the scholarship is being applied. The winner will be announced on February 1 of the following year.

FAQ

What are the primary selection criteria?

Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, involvement in extracurricular activities, and commitment to community service.

How is the winner selected?

It is chosen based on how well they meet the scholarship criteria and the quality of their essay.

Will this scholarship affect my financial aid?

It may impact your financial aid package, as the award will be applied directly to your tuition and eligible expenses.

Apply for the Winters & Yonker Scholarship Today

We are passionate about supporting the next generation of leaders. Our scholarship opportunity is more than just financial aid-it's an investment in the future.

We encourage all eligible students to apply to achieve their educational and career aspirations.

