Law Offices of Jay S. Knispel Personal Injury Lawyers: Jay S. Knispel Recognized by Super Lawyers for the Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / The Law Offices of Jay S. Knispel is proud to share that our founding attorney Jay Knispel has been recognized for his outstanding legal work in New York by Super Lawyers. Attorney Knispel has been named a "2024 New York Super Lawyer" for the second year in a row.





Law Offices of Jay S. Knispel Personal Injury Lawyers - NYC personal injury lawyers

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, uses a rigorous selection process to identify the top attorneys in each state, including peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. Only 5% of New York attorneys are named "Super Lawyers," making this recognition a significant achievement.

The Law Offices of Jay S. Knispel is thrilled to see our founding attorney recognized by one of the country's top-rating services. Attorney Knispel has also been recognized by the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell (AV Preeminent Rating), and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. These awards reflect the firm's unwavering dedication to its clients and its ability to achieve outstanding results in personal injury, employment discrimination, and Social Security Disability cases.

About the Law Offices of Jay S. Knispel

Attorney Jay Knispel founded the Law Offices of Jay S. Knispel Personal Injury Lawyers to protect the rights of accident victims in New York. Attorney Knispel has spent over two decades representing injured New Yorkers, recovering tens of millions in settlements and verdicts. He has achieved record-breaking victories for his injured clients.

Our law firm handles all types of personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, slip and falls, and other cases. If you've been injured in an accident in New York, contact the Law Offices of Jay S. Knispel for a free consultation with one of our award-winning attorneys. We work on a contingency fee basis in all personal injury cases we take on.

Law Offices of Jay S. Knispel Personal Injury Lawyers New York City

450 7th Ave Suite 1605, New York, NY 10123

City: New York City

State: New York

Zip: 10123

County: New York County

(212) 564 2800

https://jknylaw.com/contact/

Jay Knispel

Attorney

knispelpersonalinjury@gmail.com

