Malone Law Medical Malpractice and Severe Injury Lawyers: New Name, Same Dedication to Justice for the Injured

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Malone Law, a leader in the field of medical malpractice and severe injury law in Georgia, is pleased to announce its new DBA: Malone Law Medical Malpractice and Severe Injury Lawyers. This change reflects our unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights of the catastrophically injured.

Malone Law Medical Malpractice and Severe Injury Lawyers - Atlanta, GA

For over 50 years, our firm has been a beacon of hope for families seeking justice and healing after experiencing devastating injuries due to medical negligence. While our name has evolved, our mission remains steadfast: to provide exceptional legal representation and secure full compensation for our clients.

A Legacy of Excellence and Advocacy

Founded by the late Thomas W. Malone, Malone Law has earned a reputation as one of Georgia's premier law firms for handling complex medical malpractice and catastrophic injury cases. Our firm has been instrumental in recovering hundreds of millions for our clients. It has achieved significant legal milestones, including the Georgia Supreme Court's decision to strike down the state's $350,000 cap on non-economic damages in medical negligence cases.

Adam Malone, a Board Certified Trial Lawyer and pioneer in catastrophic personal injury law, continues this legacy. Under his leadership, the firm has consistently obtained record-setting verdicts. Adam and his team bring decades of experience and a proven track record of success in holding negligent parties accountable.

Our Commitment to Making a Difference

At Malone Law Medical Malpractice and Severe Injury Lawyers, our attorneys dedicate 100% of their efforts to each case. We limit the number of cases we accept to provide focused and compassionate legal support, allowing our clients to focus on their recovery while we handle all legal aspects of their cases.

"Our practice is about making a difference for clients and helping them put their lives back together," says Adam Malone. "With our new name, we reaffirm our commitment to fighting for justice and achieving meaningful results for the injured."

Contact Us for a Free Consultation

If you or a loved one has been injured due to medical negligence, you deserve a law firm that will fight tirelessly for your rights. Contact us today for a free consultation. Our experienced attorneys are ready to discuss your case and help you pursue the compensation you deserve.

About Malone Law Medical Malpractice and Severe Injury Lawyers

Since 1965, Malone Law has been at the forefront of legal advocacy for injured clients in Georgia. Our firm is renowned for its expertise in medical malpractice and severe injury cases, earning nationwide recognition for our skillful representation and dedication to justice.

