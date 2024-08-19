RocketDocs: Response Management SaaS Platform's New Integration is a Game Changer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / RocketDocs announced it is expanding its functionality to include Google Docs and Google Sheets in the SaaS platform. Along with its existing integration with Microsoft Office (Word and Excel), and webform capabilities, this change brings about additional use cases and opportunities for its customers.

RocketDocs customers can now respond to RFPs, DDQs, VSQs, and more, in the format of their choice.

Google Workspace beta will be available to their customer base for use on August 20, 2024.

"RocketDocs is continually looking to expand ways our customers can make use of our platform to answer RFx documents faster without compromising security or accuracy. With our new integration with Google Workspace, customers now have the opportunity to respond to questionnaires using Google Docs and Google Sheets," says Perry Robinson, CEO & Chairman of RocketDocs. "It is just one of the ways that we are investing in our customers and their expanded use of RocketDocs to drive efficiency and growth in their businesses."

About RocketDocs:

With over 30 over years of innovation, RocketDocs helps you securely respond to RFPs, DDQs, security questionnaires, and any repetitive documentation effortlessly with one unified platform - leveraging private generative AI. RocketDocs has everything you need for streamlined project management with customized workflows, advanced content libraries, and flexible integrations.

Learn more at: www.rocketdocs.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Jennifer Juarez

Marketing Manager

marketing-group@rocketdocs.com

SOURCE: RocketDocs

View the original press release on newswire.com.