Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes Personal Injury Lawyers: Matthew Noyes and Bryan Caulfield Named Super Lawyers for 2024

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / The Law Offices of Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes is proud to announce that attorneys Matthew Noyes and Bryan Caulfield have been named 2024 Super Lawyers, an honor to their contributions to the legal profession. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering dedication, exceptional legal skills, and commitment to justice.





Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes Personal Injury Lawyers - Clearwater, FL







The Super Lawyers selection process is highly rigorous, involving peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations by a panel of highly credentialed attorneys.

Matthew Noyes has a remarkable career advocating for victims of car accidents, workers' compensation claims, and more. His compassionate approach and relentless pursuit of justice have earned him a reputation as one of Florida's most trusted legal advocates. He is also an author and an active and charitable member of the Clearwater community. He brings knowledge and empathy to his practice and is a valuable pillar to his clients and the community.

Bryan Caulfield has extensive experience in personal injury and wrongful death law and is renowned for his strategic legal advocacy and tireless efforts on behalf of his clients. His expertise has also been previously recognized in multiple ways, including with Board Certification as a Civil Trial Lawyer by the Florida Bar, an honor held by less than 2 percent of Florida attorneys. His dedication to protecting the rights of those who have suffered has made him a standout figure in the legal community.

As 2024 Super Lawyers, Matthew and Bryan join an elite group of attorneys with exceptional legal abilities and a commitment to ethical practice. We are proud to congratulate them on this well-deserved honor, which they have achieved through exceptional legal advocacy, unwavering dedication, and positive impacts on the lives of the community members they serve. Their inclusion in this year's list reaffirms their status as leaders in personal injury law.

About Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes, P.A.

Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes, P.A. is a personal injury firm serving Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and surrounding areas in Florida. We are the first firm in Clearwater, and our legal team has 300+ years of collective experience. Our attorneys have earned an AV rating (the highest possible rating from the largest legal rating service), fought cases all the way to the Florida Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States, and found justice and compensation for thousands of clients.

Our firm exclusively practices personal injury law, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, and other types of accidents. We take pride in approaching every case with, knowledge, compassion, and integrity. Contact us today for a free consultation if you need legal help in Pinellas County.

