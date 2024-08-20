Allen Law Accident & Injury Lawyers Announces New Name and Continued Pursuit of Justice

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Allen Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm helping injured clients in Florida, is proud to announce its new name. This marks a significant milestone in the firm's evolution. While the name is changing from Allen Law Firm, P.A. to Allen Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, our firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal representation and compassionate client service remains steadfast.

Allen Law Accident & Injury Lawyers - Gainesville personal injury attorneys

Our law office is excited to embark on this new chapter in the firm's history. This new name reflects the expanded capabilities and dedication to serving clients throughout Florida. The personal injury attorneys at Allen Law Accident & Injury Lawyers remain committed to fighting for the rights of injury victims and securing the compensation they deserve.

The name change is evident throughout our law firm's website and prominent digital presence. The website features a user-friendly interface, comprehensive information about the firm's practice areas, and valuable resources for accident victims. Clients can also conveniently schedule a free virtual consultation with a personal injury attorney, making it easier than ever to access legal help.

Our Foundation

Our firm's attorneys have a proven track record of success, recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for injured clients since opening our law office in 2007. Our founding attorney, Bill Allen, remains committed to using an aggressive, disciplined approach when taking the fight to insurance companies and defense attorneys.

Our attorneys have been recognized among the Top 100 Lawyers by NTL and the 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Personal Injury. The firm's Florida personal injury attorneys have also earned an AV-Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, its highest rating.

The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including:

Car Accidents

Motorcycle Accidents

Truck Accidents

Wrongful Death

Brain Injuries

Medical Malpractice

Allen Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to fighting for the rights of accident victims. With a team of experienced attorneys and a commitment to client service, our firm has helped countless victims pursue the justice they deserve. Our law offices are conveniently located in Gainesville and Ocala, Florida, and we offer free consultations for injured victims.

Contact Us to Learn More About Our Legal Services

Our legal team has more than 100 years of combined experience. We also take accident and injury cases on a contingency fee basis that allows you to secure our help without paying upfront costs. You only pay attorney's fees if we recover compensation for you.

Our attorneys are available 24/7 to answer your questions and help you understand your legal options. If you have been injured in an accident, don't hesitate to contact the firm for a free consultation.

