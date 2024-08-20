Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp bietet riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial dank Ost-West-Konflikt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.08.2024 01:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anderson Injury Lawyers Expands Presence With New Dallas Office

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Anderson Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Dallas, located at 6301 Gaston Ave #610, Dallas, TX 75214. This new location marks a significant step in the firm's commitment to providing accessible and high-quality legal representation to injury victims throughout the region.

Anderson Injury Lawyers Dallas Gaston Office

Anderson Injury Lawyers Dallas Gaston Office
Anderson Injury Lawyers Dallas Gaston Office

The new Dallas office will be staffed by experienced personal injury attorneys who are well-versed in Texas law and equipped to handle a wide range of cases, including:

  • Car accidents

  • Truck accidents

  • Motorcycle accidents

  • Brain injuries

  • Wrongful death

We understand the impact that personal injuries can have on victims and their loved ones. With that in mind, we strive to provide excellent legal advocacy, a strong pursuit of justice, and the guidance that our clients need to begin moving forward after an accident.

Anderson Injury Lawyers is committed to making legal services accessible to all in Dallas, TX, and surrounding areas. Our Dallas personal injury attorneys offer free consultations and operate on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay us nothing unless we win their case.

We invite Dallas residents who have been injured in an accident to contact our new office for a free consultation and to learn more about how we can help.

About Anderson Injury Lawyers

As we continue to offer exceptional legal representation, we remain dedicated to Dallas, TX, providing exceptional, client-focused legal representation. Our founding attorney, Mark Anderson, has made this our firm's mission.

Since our inception in 2007, Anderson Injury Lawyers has been a beacon of hope for individuals and families navigating the complexities of personal injury cases. We maintain a proven track record of securing hundreds of millions in compensation for our clients. Our personal injury attorneys are also dedicated to leveling the playing field against powerful insurance companies and fighting for the rights of those who have been wronged.

Anderson Injury Lawyers is an award-winning personal injury law firm with a reputation for excellence. Attorney Mark Anderson is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law, a distinction held by only 2% of Texas attorneys. With decades of combined legal experience and a commitment to client satisfaction, the firm continues to successfully advocate for injury victims in Dallas.

Contact Our Dallas Law Office to Learn About Our Legal Services

Anderson Injury Lawyers is dedicated to providing compassionate, client-focused legal representation and fighting for the maximum compensation our clients deserve. If you were injured due to someone else's negligence, don't hesitate to get the guidance and support you need during this challenging time.

Contact our new office in Dallas, TX, online to schedule your free consultation with an experienced Dallas personal injury attorney.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Anderson Injury Lawyers - Dallas

  • Address: 6301 Gaston Ave., Suite 610

  • City: Dallas

  • State: Texas

  • Zip: 75214

  • Country: United States of America

  • Phone: (469) 457-4711

  • https://maafirm.com/about-us/

Contact Information

Mark A. Anderson
Personal Injury Atorney
andersoninjurylawyer@gmail.com
(817) 294-1900

SOURCE: Anderson Injury Lawyers

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.