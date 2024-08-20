Huntington Learning Center: Your Best Partner for Navigating the New ACT Changes

New Test Format and Expert Prep Solutions to Support Students' Success

ORADELL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / On July 15th, the ACT organization announced significant changes to its online, digital test, set to take effect in the spring of 2025. These changes include making the Science section optional, offering new testing options, reducing the number of questions and passage lengths, and shortening the overall testing time. Despite these changes, the scoring system remains consistent, with each section reported on a 1-36 scale and the Composite score being the average of English, Math, and Reading.









The new ACT will last two hours and five minutes, not including breaks. Short breaks will occur between each section (English, Math, Reading). The new online test will be available for National Test Dates starting in Spring 2025, with District/School Day testing following in Spring 2026.

April 2025: ACT National Online Only

September 2025: ACT National Paper & International; Updated Composite Score for All ACT Tests

Spring 2026: State & District Spring 2026 Testing

As the nation's leading tutor and test prep provider, Huntington Learning Center is uniquely positioned to help students navigate these changes and achieve their highest potential scores. For nearly five decades, Huntington has been dedicated to providing personalized, results-driven tutoring and test prep services to over a million students. Our mission is to give every student the best education possible.

Huntington Learning Center offers comprehensive and individualized ACT test prep programs, available in-center, online, and in a combination of both formats, tailored to meet each student's unique needs. With over 45 years of experience, our programs cover content review, test-taking strategies, and time management, delivered through one-on-one as well as small group tutoring by highly trained tutors. By identifying strengths and weaknesses, we develop customized plans that have led to an average ACT improvement of 5.4 points for our students, who have also received an average of $71,000 in scholarship funds, accommodating their schedules to help them achieve their academic goals.

Higher ACT scores can significantly impact college admissions, often making the difference between simply attending college and getting into a dream school. With the right scores, students may also become eligible for scholarships, enhancing their college applications and standing out among other applicants. As more students apply to college, resulting in lower admission rates across all schools, the importance of strong ACT scores has never been greater. Currently, U.S. college admissions test scores are the lowest they have been in 30 years and have continued to decline each year for the past five years.

Anne Huntington Sharma, President of Huntington Learning Center, said, "In light of recent changes in the test prep landscape - ranging from test-optional policies and the digital SAT to the evolving format of the ACT - students and parents might feel overwhelmed. At Huntington Learning Center, we are dedicated to alleviating these concerns by providing expert guidance and support. Our commitment is to ensure that every student is prepared and confident, equipped with the tools needed to excel on the revised ACT and achieve their highest potential scores. As the landscape of college admissions evolves, we stand ready to help students and their parents navigate these shifts and give every student the best education possible."

For more information on our test prep programs and how we can help, please visit HuntingtonHelps.com.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible.

