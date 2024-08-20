EQS-News: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Annual Results

Dexus (ASX: DXS) Frankfurt exchange release 20 August 2024 Exchangeable Notes - Notice to Noteholders Dexus Finance Pty Ltd (the "Issuer") A$500 million 3.50% Coupon Guaranteed Exchangeable Notes Due 2027 (the "Notes") (ISIN: XS2487637527) Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") In accordance with the Conditions, the Issuer hereby gives notice to Noteholders that, as a result of the Distribution having a Fair Market Value of A$0.213, payable 29 August 2024 to Stapled Securityholders of record as at 28 June 2024, pursuant to Conditions 6(b)(iii) and 6(f), the Exchange Price has been adjusted from A$8.8449 to A$8.5614, effective as of 20 August 2024. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 2 9017 1216

+61 412 023 111

luke.odonnell@dexus.com

About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $54.5 billion. The Dexus platform includes the Dexus investment portfolio and the funds management business. We directly and indirectly own $14.8 billion of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, infrastructure and alternatives. We manage a further $39.7 billion of investments in our funds management business which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The platform's $16.1 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose Unlock potential, create tomorrow. Our sustainability approach is focused on the priority areas where we believe we can make significant impact: Customer Prosperity, Climate Action and Enhancing Communities. Dexus is supported by more than 37,000 investors from 23 countries. With four decades of expertise in real estate and infrastructure investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000



