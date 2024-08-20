Get Yourself Out There: Brian Wong Announces 'The Next Stage' Program by BW Growth Ventures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Brian Wong, founder of BW Growth Ventures, is excited to announce the launch of "The Next Stage" program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering entrepreneurs, executives, students, and other aspiring professionals through virtual public speaking coaching and training.

As a seasoned entrepreneur who has navigated the ups and downs of the business world, Wong understands that one of the most critical factors for success is the ability to communicate effectively in public. With this in mind, he has crafted "The Next Stage" to help individuals from all walks of life become confident, compelling speakers.

Public speaking can be a daunting challenge, but it is also a skill that can unlock numerous opportunities. Whether pitching to investors, leading a team or sharing your vision with the world, the ability to speak confidently in front of an audience is crucial. Wong's new program "The Next Stage" is designed to make this transformation achievable for everyone. In September 2024, BW Growth Ventures will select 10 founders to participate in this exclusive 30-day program at no cost. This initiative is part of BW Growth Ventures' ongoing commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs.

Participants in "The Next Stage" will gain comprehensive training in several key areas of public speaking, including:

Developing your own speaking style

Polishing your story and how to communicate it

The power of the Talk Outline

Pacing, dictation, and word styles

Detecting audience feedback

Getting your first speaking gig

and more…

Brian Wong is no stranger to the power of public speaking. Throughout his career, he has seen firsthand how pivotal it can be, not just for his own success, but for the success of others. Brian Wong was the founder at Kiip, a category re-defining mobile advertising platform, and is the author of The Cheat Code, published by Crown, Penguin Randomhouse.

"The Next Stage" is his way of giving back to the entrepreneurial community and helping others achieve their own success by mastering the art of public speaking.

For more information about "The Next Stage" program and how to apply, please visit Brian Wong's website at https://www.brianwong.co.

