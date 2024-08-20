VOOPOO, a prominent leader in the vaping sector, is thrilled to reveal the upcoming introduction of their latest creation, DORIC 60 Pro, in the lively French market. This innovative round-rod Pod Mod promises to reshape the vaping experience with its state-of-the-art features and improved design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240819900996/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Enhance Your Vaping with Long-Lasting PnP X Tech

Central to DORIC 60 Pro is the PnP X atomization technology, which offers remarkable enhancements in flavor, durability, and protection against leaks. This advanced technology signifies a major leap forward, ensuring a superior experience for our meticulous customers. Moreover, the addition of a replaceable 510 thread drip tip permits more customization and adaptability, accommodating both DTL (Direct-To-Lung) and MTL (Mouth-To-Lung) vaping needs.

DORIC 60 Pro has been substantially upgraded across several crucial aspects to boost its performance and user satisfaction. First and foremost, the introduction of PnP X enhances atomization technology, providing better flavor, prolonged longevity, and improved 4-layer leak-proof technology. Additionally, the device's aesthetics have been sharpened with a smaller size and broader color selection, amplifying its visual charm and user appeal.

Switch between DTL and MTL seamlessly, Both with High Performance

Furthermore, different vape modes, adjustable via the 510 thread tip, enable easy switching between DTL and MTL modes, tailoring to individual preferences. Adding to these developments, DORIC 60 Pro is equipped with a practical rotary lock switch at its base. This inventive feature ensures effortless and secure locking, providing users with a prompt, safe, and smooth experience.

With the introduction of DORIC 60 Pro, VOOPOO remains unwavering in advancing innovation in the vaping realm. This offering not only aligns with the shifting demands of our users but also mirrors our steadfast commitment to superior quality and functionality. We are optimistic that DORIC 60 Pro will provide an exceptional, customized experience for aficionados in France and beyond.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240819900996/en/

Contacts:

Company: Shenzhen Woody Vapes Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email: Victor@voopootech.com

Website: https://www.voopoo.com/