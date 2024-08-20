Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Rapper and entrepreneur Waka Flocka Flame announces the launch of Yum2Go, a fresh and new food delivery platform designed to address critical issues in the food industry. Set to debut in Las Vegas in August, Yum2Go introduces a novel business model benefiting restaurants, consumers, and delivery drivers.





Photo courtesy of Yum2Go

Yum2Go introduces a subscription-based model for restaurants. This pricing structure features a flat monthly fee and a commission that includes the merchant fee. It is designed to provide a cost-saving alternative compared to traditional percentage-based fees charged by other delivery services.

"We're here to revolutionize the food delivery game," says Waka Flocka Flame. "Our goal is to create a fairer ecosystem that supports local businesses, offers consumers better value, and ensures drivers are well-compensated."

The platform presents key features to benefit restaurants, consumers, and delivery drivers. Its flat subscription fee model provides restaurants predictable expenses and improved profit margins. The platform offers fair pricing for consumers, making food delivery more affordable by reducing the cost burden typically placed on restaurants. Current industry standards often see delivery prices averaging 25% higher than dining in.

Yum2Go also addresses a significant issue in the gig economy by offering competitive compensation to drivers. This strategy aims to enhance driver satisfaction and retention rates. Additionally, Yum2Go is launching as a national brand with a focus on community contribution and support, acknowledging the vital role restaurants play beyond merely serving food.

Yum2Go will launch nationally in August 2024, starting in Las Vegas, Nevada, and then expanding to Orlando and Miami, Florida, in September 2024. This phased rollout strategy allows Yum2Go to refine its operations and ensure a smooth user experience across different markets.

"We recognize that restaurants are more than just food service providers - they're vital to our communities," Waka Flocka Flame adds. "Yum2Go is about supporting these businesses while giving consumers the convenience they crave at a fair price."

As the food delivery space changes, Yum2Go's launch marks a significant development in the industry's ongoing transformation. The company's focus on fairness, affordability, and community support is introducing timely improvements in the food delivery market.

For more information about Yum2Go and its services, visit yum2go.com.

About Yum2Go

Yum2Go is a food delivery platform founded by rapper and entrepreneur Waka Flocka Flame. Launching in 2024, the company aims to disrupt the food delivery industry by offering a fair and sustainable model for restaurants, consumers, and delivery drivers. Yum2Go's subscription-based pricing structure and commitment to community support distinguish it in the competitive food delivery market.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217462

SOURCE: Baden Bower