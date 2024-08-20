Costa Mesa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Pacific Coast Mental Health, a premier mental health rehabilitation center in Southern California, proudly announces the launch of its novel treatment program. This program combines the best holistic and conventional psychological therapies, all executed within the comfortable residential area surrounding the facility. A team of highly credentialed professionals, from licensed psychiatrists to professional chefs, provides 24/7 support to its clients.

Pacific Coast Mental Health designs its environment to address the interconnected facets of mind, body, and spirit, augmenting the effectiveness of its treatments and incorporating its more integrated practices.

Comprehensive Care for Patients

Pacific Coast Mental Health's program includes a variety of evidence-based therapeutic methods such as Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), psychodynamic therapy, and mindfulness-based therapies. These methods are complemented by practices focusing on the individual's overall well-being, such as mindfulness exercises, group socialization and dietary optimization.

Staffed by tenured psychiatrists, Pacific Coast Mental Health's combination of wholesome practices and traditional psychotherapy represents a significant step forward in the facility-rarely seen in the residential healthcare industry. Through these methods, Pacific Coast Mental Health creates a framework for mental wellness, providing each client with a tailored treatment plan for their specific needs.

"We must understand that modern psychiatry has only existed for a few short decades. Few facilities have provided such an integrated way of providing treatment. We hope to be the best at it," says Dr. Soren Shamsian, program director at Pacific Coast Mental Health.

Other augmented practices patients follow are art therapy, yoga, lifestyle advice, and resilience-building exercises. Each is deployed strategically, depending on the requirements of each specific individual.

Healing at the Fundamental Level

Pacific Coast Mental Health's residential treatment offers a luxurious recovery environment, including services from psychiatrists, nurses, licensed therapists, and other credentialed professionals.

The combined efforts of these professionals, coupled with the change in scenery and distance from daily life, can have profound benefits for those struggling with their mental health. With traditional psychiatric care already well-established as effective forms of treatment, further augmenting the process with custom-tailored daily activities and routines only further enhances the patient's healing.

Individuals seeking mental health treatment can benefit from Pacific Coast Mental Health's program by contacting the facility to schedule an initial consultation. The team will work with each client to develop a personalized treatment plan addressing their needs and goals.

"Our program is showcasing great promise. It is not enough to treat the symptoms of the illness, we must also get to the root of it as well," says Dr. Shamsian. "Soon, we hope to expand our arms and offer treatment to all who require it."

Visit Pacific Coast Mental Health to learn more about its new therapy strategies.

About Pacific Coast Mental Health

Pacific Coast Mental Health is a luxury residential treatment facility based in Costa Mesa, California. The center offers multi-modal mental health care, including primary mental health treatment, substance use disorder treatment. With a team of credentialed professionals, Pacific Coast Mental Health provides personalized care that allows individuals to achieve lasting recovery.

