Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR S c h l i e r e n, August 20, 2024. Schlatter's IT network was attacked by malware on Friday, August 9, 2024. In collaboration with external experts, the internal ICT specialists were able to make the systems available and functional again, so that they have been back in operation since Monday, August 19, 2024. Further Information Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Telephone +41 44 732 71 70 Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

