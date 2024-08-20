Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
S c h l i e r e n, August 20, 2024. Schlatter's IT network was attacked by malware on Friday, August 9, 2024. In collaboration with external experts, the internal ICT specialists were able to make the systems available and functional again, so that they have been back in operation since Monday, August 19, 2024.
