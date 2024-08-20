Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - 96M, a premier online casino and sports betting platform, is thrilled to announce an innovative partnership with CMD Sports, an international bookmaking company with a decade of market expertise. This collaboration represents a significant achievement as 96M and CMD Sports team up to create a tailored sports betting app aimed at enhancing the experience for 96M users.

Figure 1 - 96M & CMD Sports Collaboration



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/218203_e8282db5f4f03ab6_001full.jpg

In an exclusive interview, a spokesperson from CMD Sports shed light on the motivations behind this exceptional partnership, emphasizing 96M's outstanding reputation in the industry.

"96M has firmly established itself as a global leader in sports betting, known for its extensive experience and strong international presence. These attributes make 96M the perfect partner for CMD Sports. We are confident that this collaboration will not only benefit 96M members but also drive mutual growth and expansion for both brands on the global stage," stated the CMD Sports spokesperson.

The new app offers more than just competitive odds and comprehensive coverage of sports and events worldwide. Designed with cutting-edge technology, it ensures convenience, speed, and security at every turn. Players can anticipate an unparalleled sports betting experience that includes live betting, real-time updates, and exclusive promotions.

96M and its commitment to excellence:

In the competitive landscape of online gaming, 96M stands out for its unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring a secure and fair gaming environment through prestigious licenses from PAGCOR and Curacao. This dedication is further demonstrated by compliance with industry-leading gaming testing laboratories like BMM and ITech Labs ensuring that all games meet the highest standards with compliance to fair and just gaming experience.

Moreover, 96M's commitment to responsible gaming underscores its dedication to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all players. This holistic approach, combining stringent licensing, rigorous testing, and a focus on responsible gaming, solidifies 96M's reputation as a premier online casino. It is this relentless pursuit of excellence that makes 96M the top choice for discerning gamers worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218203

SOURCE: OKE Distributor SDN BHD